Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 155/21: Listing of bond loans issued by Lantmännen ek för on STO Sustainable Bonds (156/21)

Correction refers to market segment, marked in bold below. Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 2 bond loans issued by Lantmännen ek för with effect from 2021-04-27. Last day of trading is set to 2026-04-15. The instruments will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=854624