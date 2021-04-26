Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Launches New Streaming Channel Fantawild in Partnership with Fantawild Animation

Global Phenomenon & Fantawild's Most Popular Property, Boonie Bears, to Anchor the Channel

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced today that the linear streaming channel Fantawild has launched in partnership with Fantawild Animation, the top producer of children's animation in Asia. The channel, set to refresh monthly with additional content, will feature popular movies and series from the Boonie Bears franchise, currently China's top animated media property, as well as other celebrated animation brands like Kung Fu Masters of the Zodiac.

The Boonie Bears property, which centers around the trails and tribulations of two bears, is a sensation in China and around the globe.

The property accounts for more than $435 million in annual toy and merchandise sales in China.

The films have grossed over $500 million in box office; the television series are the most watched animation on over 200 channels and all three are the highest-rated programs in the history of CCTV (China's national TV network) Children's Channel.

Internationally, the titles have been distributed to more than 120 countries airing on Netflix, Disney, Nickelodeon and Hulu, just to name a few.

Fantawild is one of the top drivers of China's tourism industry with 29 theme parks in operation and 10 more under development, attracting more than 50 million visitors annually. The company is ranked 5th on the list of top 10 theme park groups worldwide, placing ahead of major US-based park operators such as Six Flags Group, Cedar Rapids Group and Sea World Attractions, among others.

Cinedigm looks to capitalize on the brand's popularity by distributing Fantawild's programming across the broader OTT landscape and into the hearts of viewers across North America. Fantawild is available on TCL, the number two manufacturer of Smart TVs in North America, FreeCast (SelecTV) and Klowd TV. Consumers will be able to access the ad-supported content on TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices as well as online.

With several family friendly channels already, Cinedigm looks to introduce the Fantawild animation brands to a whole new streaming audience by including such popular films as the worldwide box office sensation Boonie Bears: Blast into the Past, Boonie Bears: The Big Top Secret, and Boonie Bears: A Mystical Winter. In addition, fans will be able to view beloved series like Boonie Bears: Sunsational Summer and Kung Fu Masters of the Zodiac: Origins of the Twelve.

"Fantawild's dedication to innovation has led the studio to become one of the world's premiere animation companies," said Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer and President of Digital Networks for Cinedigm. "Through this partnership, Cinedigm is thrilled to launch a streaming channel dedicated to the studio's most popular Movies and TV Series. As more consumers transition to streaming, the need for high-quality, branded family programming continues to grow. This demand has allowed us to bring this global phenomenon into homes across North America."

"North America is one of the most important markets for us, and we have always been careful entering local platforms with our programs - the right strategy is crucial when we are talking about building our brands in one of the biggest media markets," says Daisy Shang, President of Fantawild Animation Inc. "Launching a Fantawild branded channel is a very significant moment for us, and we are happy to have such a great partner on our side to help us with it."

Cinedigm plans to release new content every month, giving viewers fresh and exciting titles to watch. One of their most highly anticipated releases will be Boonie Bears: The Wild Life, which released theatrically in mainland China this past Lunar New Year and quickly grossed over $90 million in box office, despite theaters being at limited capacity. Cinedigm will first release The Wild Life On Demand & Digital this summer for purchase and rental. The blockbuster film will then find a home on the linear channel.

