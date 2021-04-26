Key Capital Corporation: Key Capital HAP-V+ Immune Supplement Reported Effective Against COVID-19, and Colds and Flu

90% Reduction in COVID-19 Virus Infectivity Reported Through Independent University Research Study

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2021 / KEY CAPITAL CORPORATION (OTC PINK:KCPC) advises that Immunitor, its Licensing partner, continues to receive favorable reports from people in Asian and African countries using the Immunitor HAP-V+ Immune Supplement in cases of respiratory infections.

Originally developed some 10 years ago as a patented oral pill vaccine to support strong immunity, as this is the obvious natural defense to catching colds and/or viral infections, HAP-V+ is today increasingly being used in countries where it is currently available in cases of COVID-19.

In some of these countries where both supplement and/or treatment options are very limited, people with COVID-19 have been resorting to the Immunitor supplement, many later advising that within days of taking HAP-V+, they began to feel better. This supports the extensive anecdotal use reports of people feeling better within as little as 24 hours when taking HAP-V+ on the first evidence of cold or flu.

As reported earlier this year, preliminary tests conducted by a leading Asian university research institute on the Immunitor HAP-V+ Supplement have shown safety and a 90% reduction on SARS-CoV-2 virus infectivity in mammalian cells following exposure to HAP-V+. This laboratory testing highlights HAP-V+ methodology and its potential to inactivate and/or prevent viral infection, and its oral mucosal administration advantage.

Whilst all supplement use feedback and early laboratory results continue to be encouraging, to progress regulatory approval for HAP-V+ as a treatment for COVID-19, influenza, and other respiratory conditions, will still require substantial validation through clinical trials. To progress efficacy studies and regulatory approvals, Key Capital and Immunitor have established an international project management team, clinicians, infectious disease scientists, and advisors from many countries that are recognized experts in viral and infectious disease science. Final clinical strategy and development plans are now progressing through this international cooperation and are expected to be proceeding in the second half of 2021.

24/7 Immune BODY - For Strong Natural Immunity

In the interim, MaxCellLife.com, Key Capital's marketing arm will sell HAP-V+ as 24/7Immune BODY as a dietary supplement to support and promote natural immunity as from early May 2021.

MacCellLife MIND - For Natural Anxiety and Stress Support

Anxiety, stress, depression are all significant social issues today. Moreover, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are additionally contributing to the global mental health burden, both directly and indirectly. As recently reported by CNN, a study of over 200,000 COVID-19 patients by Oxford University, published in The Lancet has revealed that in people treated for COVID-19 some 17% were suffering from anxiety, and 14% from mood disorders.

MIND by MaxCellLife is a unique, world-first patented supplement with the potential to optimize the gut-brain connection through natural support for people with anxiety or stress related issues. Wellness, from the inside out. See: https://MaxCellLife.com/Mind

MaxCellLife MIND may be an ideal natural support for people with day-to-day anxiety or stress issues, without any risk of product addiction and/or adverse withdrawal symptoms.

For all supplement detail, purchases or inquiries see: https://MaxCellLife.com

Key Capital Corporation:

The major Key Capital focus is on further development of oral pill therapeutic vaccines in its KEY Biotec and Immunitor partnering, particularly on advancing the promising FDA Orphan Drug Designated V5 HCC liver cancer vaccine which has demonstrated unprecedented success in a clinical trial of 75 late stage and/or terminal cancer patients.

MaxCellLife.com, the dietary supplements distribution and marketing arm of Key Capital is dedicated to being the best fusion of Science and Nature, delivering powerful supplements and skincare products to support BODY, FACE, and MIND, wellbeing and healthy antiaging.

For further information see: https://MaxCellLife.com , https://keybiotec.com and https://keycapitalcorp.com

For all inquiries please contact: Key Capital at +1 (646) 401-0177, or Peter Boonen, Chairman, at peter@keycapitalcorp.com

Notice: The statements made in this Press Release, or on our websites, have not been evaluated by the FDA or any other global authority or regulatory body. The information provided in this Press Release, or on our websites, is for informational purposes and not intended as medical advice, which in all cases should be obtained from your doctor or other qualified health care professional.

Disclaimer: Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results, levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Key Capital Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/642171/Key-Capital-HAP-V-Immune-Supplement-Reported-Effective-Against-COVID-19-and-Colds-and-Flu