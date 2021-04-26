

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CityCenter Holdings LLC, a venture between MGM Resorts International (MGM) and Infinity World Development Corp, said Monday that it agreed to sell its two-acre site to 63SLVB, LLC, owned by locally-based long-time national retail developers Brett Torino of Torino Development and Paul and Dayssi Kanavos of Flag Luxury, for about $80 million.



As per the terms of the deal, 63SLVB, LLC intends to develop a multi-level retail complex comprising specialty retail and casual and fine dining.



The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.



