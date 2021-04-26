PowerBand Solutions Inc.: Drivrz Financial Expanding Footprint into Loan Originations with Initial $300 USD Million Credit Facility

PowerBand's finance arm (Drivrz Financial) is extending its platform to accept loan originations from its dealer customers, Intellacar customers and DrivrzXchange customers.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions ("PowerBand" "PBX" or the "Company"), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to sell, trade, lease, and finance vehicles, is announcing its intent to accept loan originations on its Drivrz Financial platform, the Intellacar platform as well as the DrivrzXchange, a revolutionary C2C retail platform.

PowerBand is advancing its strategy to position the DRIVRZ platform to become the leader in the future of EV and combustion vehicle retail. By focusing on meeting the needs of the retail customer, the dealer customer as well as the lending partner, the DRIVRZtm platform is solidifying its position as the ultimate platform that will replace unnecessary middlemen and ultimately make buying a vehicle as simple as purchasing an item on internet.

Jon Lamb, CEO of Drivrz Financial, states "Our intent is to offer consumers, who are looking to secure a vehicle loan, the same immediate access to the relevant information our lease customers enjoy. The access to the information they require to make a timely, informed decision when purchasing a vehicle will be presented in the same seamless transparent process that we provide leases through today. We feel that by layering in loan options along with existing leasing options we will be providing consumers with access to the relevant information they require to complete their vehicle purchase. We anticipate being able to provide loan approvals within the same incredibly fast 8 second window we are currently offering lease approvals in. We are tremendously excited to offer loans in addition to leases to our customer dealers, our Intellacar customers as well as DrivrzXchange customers."

Kelly Jennings, CEO and Founder of PowerBand Solutions added "This is just one of many more steps PowerBand will be taking towards making the DRIVRZ platform a global leader in automotive retail. By streamlining the process and offering best in class customer experience we are unwavering in our vision of the future of this business. By combining the life cycle of automotive ownership under one platform we feel that we will be empowering the consumer and therefore better serve their needs than the currently heavily fragmented marketplace that exists today."

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, funders and manufacturers (OEMs). It enables them to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used, electric- and non-electric vehicles, on smart phones or any other online digital devices, from any location. PowerBand's transaction platform - being trademarked under DRIVRZ - is being made available across North American and global markets.

