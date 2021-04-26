HELSINKI, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release26 April 2021 at 17:45 hrs

Mr Andrea Orlandi, member of the Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj since 2014, has elected to resign from the Board as of 26 April 2021. The company thanks Mr Orlandi for his contribution to the Board during the past seven years.



CITYCON OYJ



For further information, please contact:

Laura Jauhiainen

Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 823 9497

laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com



Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.



Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.



www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/change-in-the-board-of-directors-of-citycon-oyj,c3333701