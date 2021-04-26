Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung, 26.4.2021: Kurschance der Woche?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFV6 ISIN: FI4000369947 Ticker-Symbol: TY2B 
Frankfurt
26.04.21
09:17 Uhr
7,325 Euro
+0,020
+0,27 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITYCON OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITYCON OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,2457,46518:57
PR Newswire
26.04.2021 | 17:16
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Change in the Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj

HELSINKI, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release26 April 2021 at 17:45 hrs

Mr Andrea Orlandi, member of the Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj since 2014, has elected to resign from the Board as of 26 April 2021. The company thanks Mr Orlandi for his contribution to the Board during the past seven years.

CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:
Laura Jauhiainen
Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 823 9497
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/change-in-the-board-of-directors-of-citycon-oyj,c3333701

CITYCON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.