The new heterojunction panel series features an efficiency of up to 21.9 % and an operating temperature coefficient of -0.26% per degree Celsius.Norwegian solar manufacturer REC Group has unveiled a new black solar module series for rooftop applications that is based on gapless technology, which raises the density of panels by eliminating the empty spaces between the cells. The REC Alpha Pure Black Series is available in five versions with power ratings ranging from 385 to 405 W, and efficiency ranging from 20.8% to 21.9%. The new product is made with 132 heterojunction, half-cut monocrystalline ...

