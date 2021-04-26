Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial
Total daily volume (in
Daily weighted average
Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
19/04/2021
FR0010307819
27 000
83,48
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
20/04/2021
FR0010307819
29 486
83,06
XPAR
|
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
21/04/2021
FR0010307819
26 558
82,81
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
22/04/2021
FR0010307819
21 000
83,34
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
23/04/2021
FR0010307819
25 000
82,95
XPAR
|* Rounded to two decimal places
TOTAL
129 044
83,12
Société anonyme au capital de 1 069 790 984 euros
Siège social: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges
