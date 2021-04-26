MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) today announced the licensing of the MVIS Low Carbon Energy Index (ticker: MVSMOGTR) to VanEck for their Low Carbon Energy product that invests in stocks of the largest and most liquid companies in the low carbon energy segment.

"We are pleased to announce that another fund of VanEck has converted to a MVIS index. The MVIS Low Carbon Energy Index is an innovative index that targets companies developing the low carbon energy segment," said Thomas Kettner, COO at MV Index Solutions.

The MVIS Low Carbon Energy Index (ticker: MVSMOGTR) provides exposure to companies that derive 50% of revenue, operating activity, or energy generation capacity from renewable sources of energy, the development of related technologies, or sustainable building products that reduce energy consumption. Renewable sources of energy include: wind, solar, geothermal, hydro, hydrogen, waste, and biofuels. In addition, the index may include companies that derive 50% of revenue or operating activity from electric vehicles and related technologies, air purification, smart grid, fuel cells and/or lithium-ion or other advanced battery technologies.

The MVIS Low Carbon Energy Index (ticker: MVSMOGTR) is weighted by free float market capitalisation and is calculated in USD as a price and a total return net index. The index covers at least 95% of the investable universe and is reviewed on a quarterly basis. Detailed information about the indices, including methodology details and index data are available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

Number of Components: 65

Base Date: 31 December 2015

Base Value: 1,000

