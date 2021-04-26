Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung, 26.4.2021: Kurschance der Woche?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B585 ISIN: FR0004180578 Ticker-Symbol: 9RS 
Stuttgart
26.04.21
17:03 Uhr
39,450 Euro
+1,350
+3,54 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,85040,85018:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.04.2021 | 18:05
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sword Group: Results for the First Quarter of 2021 - Outperformance of all the Indicators

Sword Group

Results for the First Quarter of 2021

Outperformance of all the Indicators

Consolidated Revenue: €47.4 m

Organic Growth at constant perimeter and constant exchange rates: +17.0%

EBITDA Margin: 13.7%

1ST QUARTER ACCOUNTS

Q1 (1)
€m20212020 (2)
Revenue47.440.5
EBITDA6.54.7
EBITDA Margin13.7%11.5%

(1) non audited figures - (2) 2020 figures from the 2021 perimeter adjusted with the variation in exchange rates

ANALYSIS
In the first quarter of 2021, the Group achieved organic growth of +17.0% against a budget of 13%, and profitability of 13.7% against a budget of 13%.

This outperformance includes all the Group's entities.

Added to this is the maintenance of our backlog at the same level as on 31 December 2020, while this backlog always historically experiences a slight drop in the first quarter of each year.

Regarding the R&D initiative managed by the GRC entity, it is now underway thanks to an extremely ambitious recruitment plan in Maidenhead.

The constraints caused by the health issues have been managed remarkably by the local directors who have adapted to the context of each country without any negative impact on our business.

OUTLOOK 2021-2024
The Group not only confirms its 2021 objectives, but remains extremely confident in the 2024 business plan presented at the last financial analysts'meeting.


Dividend

Additional Dividend proposed to the Annual General Meeting: €4.8 gross per share

Ex-Date: 07/05/2021

Payment Date: 11/05/2021


Agenda

28/04/21: Annual general Meeting



Attachment

  • SwordGroup_2021 Q1 Results_ FV (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/752a4ee0-2e6e-46f5-85f4-a11f76c83ed4)

SWORD GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.