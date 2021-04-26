Lone Star College-University Park provides innovative pathway to teacher certification

Teacher shortage, retention in rural districts at core of new "Grow Your Own" initiative

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2021 / When Irene Falcon learned about the customized associate of arts in teaching (AAT) program offered by Lone Star College-University Park, she knew it was her best chance to fulfill her dream of becoming a teacher. Falcon has worked as a paraprofessional and, out of necessity, a substitute teacher, for the Royal Independent School District.

"I jumped at this opportunity," said Irene Falcon, one of 30 students in the college's AAT program who will graduate in May from LSC-University Park - with a degree and an exciting new career opportunity.

As teacher shortage headlines become more prominent nationwide, Lone Star College-University Park is doubling down to expand access to the program by providing future teachers in rural school districts a direct pathway to obtain their degrees and teaching certificates and get them into the classroom.

Nine years ago, Falcon began as a substitute with Royal ISD, which led to an ESL paraprofessional aide position. She has since moved into various clerk roles, seeking an increase in salary and aiming to fill the needs at her junior high campus.

"National headlines in the past few years have called attention to a decline in teacher certifications and an increasing teacher shortage, which have caused major impacts in rural school districts like Royal," said Dr. Barbara Seals, professor of education for the AAT program at LSC-University Park. "Certified teachers often leave rural districts to head to larger districts for location or more money. This leaves rural districts without a lot of certified teachers."

When that happens, Seals said it is parents, community members or paraprofessionals who step in and become long-term substitutes.

This is the group at the center of the college's "Grow Your Own" initiative targeting rural school districts - the individuals who have been working in the school for years to meet the needs of the district but aren't certified. "Grow Your Own" is designed so paraprofessionals like Falcon can continue in their current position, keep their insurance and become certified.

"Grow Your Own" nurtures these educators, from starting college to transferring to a university through convenient online classes, mentorship, financial aid workshops, enrollment support, advising, and the camaraderie of shared experiences with others. Not only do they earn their degree, but they do so with a unique international studies designation and a focus on cultural knowledge. LSC-University Park is the only campus in the Lone Star College System with this designation for all courses in the AAT program.

The international studies component incorporates interactive assignments, workshops and classroom experiences, such as intercultural school observations and lesson planning.

Through established partnerships with Texas Tech University and University of Houston-Victoria at Katy, students in the program transfer seamlessly to obtain their four-year degree and then earn their teaching certification. Once they're certified, they can make upward of $60,000, depending on the district."

As a former principal of a rural school district, Seals has a unique perspective and passion for developing future leaders, That, along with LSC-University Park's strong partnerships with local school districts, led to developing this innovative pathway. The aim is to decrease the academic, financial and sociocultural barriers for educators like Falcon in rural communities.

"Everyone in the program has been there for me and they're willing to help," said Falcon, who juggles being married, raising three children and working full time. "I would tell others, 'Don't be afraid to try it out.' It's all been very doable and easy."

For those interested in learning more about the LSC-University Park AAT program, please contact Barbara Seals at Barbara.J.Seals@LoneStar.edu, or visit bit.ly/LSCUP-AAT.

Established in 2012, Lone Star College-University Park has been recognized nationally and internationally for its innovation, as well as its focus on student access and success. Conveniently located off SH 249 in the heart of northwest Houston, Lone Star College-University Park is known as the "community's college," providing students with highly-affordable degree and certificate programs that transfer seamlessly to four-year universities or lead to direct employment. The college's facilities include the Center for Science & Innovation, the Energy & Manufacturing Institute, Learning Innovation Labs and the Geology Rock Wall. Dr. Shah Ardalan has been president of LSC-University Park since its founding in 2012. To get started at LSC-University Park, visit LoneStar.edu/StartUP or call 281.290.2600. Summer and fall registration is ongoing and classes are filling quickly.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 93,000+ students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow's workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area with an annual economic impact of nearly $3 billion. LSC consists of seven colleges, 10 centers, two university centers, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

A Path to Teacher Certification. Irene Falcon is one of 30 students in the "Grow-Your-Own" program at LSC-University Park, which offers intensive support for those already working in rural school districts as they obtain their degrees and become certified as teachers.

Media Contacts:

Steve Scheffler

Executive Director

College Relations

281.290.3690 (O)

281.851.1690 (M)

Steven.J.Scheffler@LoneStar.edu

Jessica Jordan

Communications Manager

College Relations

281.290.1812 (O)

979.236.6723 (M)

Jessica.Jordan@LoneStar.edu

SOURCE: Lone Star College

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/642190/Lone-Star-College-University-Park-provides-innovative-pathway-to-teacher-certification