The "France Life Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This ' France Life Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into French life insurance segment.
This report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the French life insurance segment.
It provides values for key performance indicators such as direct written premium, assets and penetration during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2024).
The report gives a comprehensive overview of the French economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Highlights
- Key insights into the dynamics of the French life insurance industry.
- Comparison of the French life insurance segments, along with premium and claim trends.
- A comprehensive overview of the French economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.
- French insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.
- Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors' profiles.
Scope
- It provides historical values for the French life insurance segment for the report's 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the 2019-2024 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the French life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2024.
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in France and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 COVID-19 Impact Assessment
Chapter 3 Economy Overview
- Key Macroeconomic indicators
- Country Risk Index
Chapter 4 Summary Trend and KPIs
- Penetration and Growth
- Premiums
- Paid Claims
- Investment Income
Chapter 5 Regulatory Risk
- Evolution
- Key Facts
- Licensing Requirements
Chapter 6 Business Performance Line of Business
- Life Insurance
- Pension
Chapter 7 Distribution Overview
- Survey Insight
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 9 Competitor Profiles
Chapter 10 Insurtech
Chapter 11 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Caisse Nationale De Prevoyance Assurances C.N.P. Assurances
- Predica
- Axa France Vie
- Cardif Assurance Vie
- Sogecap Societe Anonyme D'Assurance Sur La Vie Et De Capitalisation
- BPCE VIE
- Generali Vie
- Assurances Du Credit Mutuel Vie SA
- Allianz Vie
- Suravenir
