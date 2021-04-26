Convening of the Combined General Meeting in camera on June 11, 2021

Proposal to reappoint Christian Chavy as a director and BPI France Participations as an observer

Resolution not to reappoint Jean-Louis Dasseux as a director

Regulatory News:

The shareholders of ABIONYX Pharma (Paris:ABNX) (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible), are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting (the "CGM") to be held on June 11, 2021 at 9.00 am CEST.

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with the provisions of Order n° 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 as amended, as extended by Decree n° 2021-255 of March 9, 2021, it has been decided that this CGM will be held at the Company's registered office, 33 avenue Georges Pompidou, 31130 Balma, in camera, without the physical presence of shareholders.

Given the number of people potentially present at the CGM, the Company does not have a room allowing it to comply with the sanitary measures provided for by Decree no. 2020-1310 of October 29, 2020.

The methods of participation and organization of this CGM will be adapted accordingly. Shareholders will be able to follow the CGM on the company's website: www.abionyx.com.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the CGM on the ABIONYX website: www.abionyx.com

The notice of meeting, including the agenda and the draft resolutions, will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on April 30, 2021, reminding shareholders of the agenda and containing useful information on the procedures for holding the CGM.

Among the draft resolutions, the Board of Directors proposes the renewal of Christian Chavy's term of office as Director and BPI France Participations' term of office as Censor. However, it does not propose the renewal of the term of office of Jean-Louis Dasseux as a director or his replacement.

Given the current health context, shareholders will be invited to exercise their rights by voting by mail or by giving a proxy to the Chairman. The preparatory documents for this CGM will be made available to the Company's shareholders in the manner and within the time limits provided for by the applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

In accordance with the provisions of Ordinance no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, as amended and extended, the communication of any information or document will be validly made by electronic message provided that the shareholder indicates in his request the electronic address to which it may be made.

The documents relating to this CGM referred to in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code will be available on the Company's website (www.abionyx.com).

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients. The biotech assets inherited from CERENIS Therapeutics constitute a rich portfolio of valuable programs for the treatment of metabolic diseases as well as with a HDL targeted drug delivery platform.

