Birchwood Credit Services, Inc.: Matt Scott Joins Birchwood Credit Services as New Director of Marketing & Digital Enablement

NORTH CONWAY, NH / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2021 / Birchwood Credit Services, a national provider of mortgage credit reporting services, is excited to announce the addition of Matt Scott as the new Director of Marketing & Digital Enablement.

As a marketing professional with over 15 years of specialized marketing experience in the government, telecom, aviation and credit reporting industries, Matt will help expand Birchwood Credit Services' national footprint by maximizing Birchwood's branding through the use of specialized marketing technology and marketing strategy.

Matt previously worked for a national mortgage credit and background screening organization and was instrumental in elevating their Marketing department into an analytics driven marketing department. Matt brings a fresh outlook on Marketing strategies and specializes in transforming Marketing departments and growing brand recognition across the nation. He will begin immediately implementing new and fresh marketing technologies and campaigns to assist Birchwood's sales efforts.

"I am excited to join the Birchwood family. Birchwood's longevity and openness to accept new ideas and methodologies to help ensure every mortgage broker and lender, bank and credit union has been exposed to the Birchwood Difference is a challenge that I look forward to," Scott said.

Larry Avery, Birchwood's Executive Vice President of Sales is excited as well. "From our first conversation, the synergy between Matt and Birchwood was immediately evident. Birchwood's number one priority is to delight our clients and to be a true partner to their mortgage teams - not just another vendor pulling a credit report." He continues, "Matt will be integral in ensuring Birchwood's message is broadcast across the nation so that more mortgage and credit organizations can experience what a true credit partner Birchwood truly is."

About Birchwood Credit Services: Birchwood Credit Services, Inc. is a nationwide Credit Reporting Agency that has been providing financial credit services to mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers, including accurate mortgage online credit reports, tax return verifications, flood reports, collateral and property reports, credit re-scoring and other related services for over 29 years.

Founded in 1992, Birchwood has distinguished itself in the marketplace with its unwavering commitment to quality, compliance and customer service. Headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, Birchwood remains dedicated to providing its customers with personalized service by the most knowledgeable professionals in the credit reporting industry.

Birchwood Credit Services

2617 White Mountain Highway

North Conway, NH 03860

CONTACT:

Matt Scott

Director of Marketing & Digital Enablement

matt@birchwoodcreditservices.com

Related Images

SOURCE: Birchwood Credit Services

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/642184/Matt-Scott-Joins-Birchwood-Credit-Services-as-New-Director-of-Marketing-Digital-Enablement