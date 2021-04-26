ShowStoppers to Produce Official Press Event at IFA 2021; IFA Prepares for Full-Scale, In-Person Tech Tradeshow in Berlin in September

ShowStoppers to produce Official Press Event at IFA 2021

BERLIN, GERMANY, and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2021 / IFA prepares for full-scale, in-person tech tradeshow in Berlin in September

ShowStoppers is gearing up to again produce the Official Press Event at IFA 2021 -- for journalists to discover startups, consumer electronics and home electronics companies as IFA prepares to return to a full-scale, in-person edition of the global technology tradeshow in Berlin, Germany.

IFA 2021 is scheduled for 3-7 September - with global vaccination efforts gaining momentum and public health and safety the top priority for retailers, buyers, exhibitors, media and consumers who plan to attend, in close coordination with authorities in Germany, continuously updated and adapted to currently applicable regulations and conditions.

ShowStoppers @ IFA 2021 is scheduled for 2 September - one day before the show floor opens, launching a news cycle for industry leaders, innovators and startups that generates coverage, product reviews, executive interviews, promotes brand and opens new markets in time for the fourth quarter and holiday sales.

The press event will organize product launches, sneak previews and hands-on demonstrations for journalists, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives -- from better, safer, smarter tools for work, home and play, to innovations in how to connect and collaborate while working from home or returning to the office, from technologies that transform digital health and future mobility, to smart cities, 5G, artificial intelligence, digital photography, and smart appliances, and more.

Almost 1,000 journalists from more than 65 countries attended the most recent in-person ShowStoppers press event at IFA in 2019. ShowStoppers began producing the official press event at IFA in 2008.

IFA is set to lead the tech industry again after demonstrating its resilience in 2020 with a "special edition" that integrated on-site and virtual exhibition and event space - with 145,900 visitors onsite and online, 1,570 industry partners and 10,750 journalists tracking the tradeshow. During the most recent full-scale event, in 2019, IFA Berlin welcomed 238,700 visitors, 1,930 industry partners and 5,360 journalists - all coming from more than 130 countries and territories.

About ShowStoppers

Now in its 25th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CES, CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with MWC and CEATEC; and produces events during CES and other tradeshows.

To learn more about how you and your company can meet the press at ShowStoppers press events online at ShowStoppers TV and in-person around the world, contact Lauren Merel, lauren@showstoppers.com, +1 908-692-6068, or Dave Leon, dave@showstoppers.com, +1845-638-3527.

Contact:

Steve Leon

Principal

Work: +1 3109368530

sl@showstoppers.com

showstoppers.com

SOURCE: ShowStoppers

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/642279/ShowStoppers-to-Produce-Official-Press-Event-at-IFA-2021-IFA-Prepares-for-Full-Scale-In-Person-Tech-Tradeshow-in-Berlin-in-September