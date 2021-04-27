

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoJ is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate at -0.1 percent.



South Korea will provide an advance estimate for Q1 gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.0 percent on quarter and 1.1 percent on year. That follows the 1.2 percent quarterly increase and the 1.2 percent contraction in the previous three months.



China will see March data for industrial profits; in February, profits skyrocketed an annual 178.9 percent.



Hong Kong will release March figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In February, imports were up 17.6 percent on year and exports surged an annual 30.4 percent for a trade deficit of HKD14.7 billion.



