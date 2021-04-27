Disrupt Media: Latino Wall Street Launches New Cryptocurrency Program

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2021 / Cryptocurrency is taking the world by storm. Investors, entrepreneurs, and the public are engaging in its market despite it being volatile. It's this sudden rise and fall in stocks that keeps people on their feet to see what the new trend will be and how they can profit from it.

This modern digital currency also has various surprises in store as it continues to innovate to keep people interested and willing to put in their assets. Just recently, NFTs are becoming popular since users can acquire crypto-encrypted collectibles such as art, trading cards, and more.

As cryptocurrency continues to surge in popularity, more users from all over the globe are looking to make it or break it in the online space. And among those that are showing a keen interest in digital currency are Latin Americans.

Teaching The Basics

Being the top educational platform in Spanish to learn about the stock market, Latino Wall Street's goal is to empower the Latino community, especially Latino women, to generate income from home.

And now that many Latin Americans are looking forward to the opportunities that the cryptocurrency offers, Latino Wall Street, is launching a new course in the crypto space to gear up aspiring investors with the right mindset and approaches to help them master the basics.

Latino Wall Street is the first and only company to offer such a course for the Latin American community. The company was founded by Gaby Berrospi, Tony Delgado, and Alan Burak. It began with Gaby's dream of transforming the finance industry, which was joined by her partner Alan, both finance experts. Today the dream has expanded and their team has grown to accommodate experts from all over the world.

Why They're Interested In Cryptocurrency

One of the reasons behind the success of cryptocurrency in Latin America is its lively trading scene. In the past year, Latin countries have sent $25 billion and received $24 billion worth of cryptocurrency, representing five and nine percent of all cryptocurrencies in the world.

Another factor why Latin America gladly welcomed cryptocurrency is their lack of trust in a government. At this point, the people aren't too keen to put their money in an institution controlled by the government and can access their details.

Being a part of the digital global economy not only opens new opportunities to participating countries but also allows them to boost their economy through a series of digital transactions which are slowly becoming the new normal arrangement thanks to the rise of technology.

For more information, visit www.latinowallstreet.com.

