

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is marginally lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark Nikkei index just above the 29,100 level, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street. The market is cautious as the government enhances their response to tackle the fourth wave of coronavirus infections driven by more contagious variants. The death toll from the pandemic also topped 10,000 on Monday



Investors are also looking ahead to the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision due later today.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 48.30 points or 0.17 percent to 29,077.93, after hitting a low of 29,066.53 earlier. Japanese shares closed higher on Monday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is edging down 0.3 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is gaining more than 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is down almost 1 percent and Toyota is losing 0.5 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is losing almost 1 percent and Tokyo Electron is up 0.5 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are gaining almost 1 percent each.



The major exporters are weak, with Panasonic losing more than 1 percent, Sony down more than 2 percent, Mitsubishi Electric declining almost 1 percent and Canon edging down 0.5 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Nippon Paper Industries is gaining almost 7 percent, IHI is adding more than 5 percent and Okuma is up more than 4 percent. Rakuten and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha are rising almost 4 percent each, while Kobe Steel, Konica Minolta and Alps Alpine are up more than 3 percent each.



Conversely, Asahi Kasei and Nitto Denko are losing almost 3 percent, while Daiichi Sankyo, Fuji Electric, Sumitomo Realty and Nissan Chemicals are down more than 2 percent each.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates. The BoJ is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate at -0.1 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 108 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed in positive territory on Monday, with technology stocks helping to lead the way higher. Both indexes reached new record closing highs, although the narrower Dow closed slightly lower.



While the Dow edged down 61.92 points or 0.2 percent to 33,981.57, the Nasdaq advanced 121.97 points or 0.9 percent to 14,138.78 and the S&P 500 rose 7.45 points or 0.2 percent to 4,187.62.



Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices drifted lower on Monday amid continues worries about the outlook for energy demand due to rising coronavirus cases in India. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended lower by $0.23 or 0.4 percent at $61.91 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

