Banggood Upgrades its Logistics System to Increase Delivery Speeds for Ramadan Sale 2021

GUANGZHOU, China, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banggood, one of the most popular e-commerce platforms in the Middle East, is making every effort to gain an edge in the highly competitive market for the approaching Ramadan shopping festival rush. The Banggood Ramadan Sale 2021, which kicked off on April 1 and has already attracted millions of people eager to get the best deals, is gearing up for its second wave of promotions that will take place from April 27 to April 29.

Plenty of bestselling items from top brands such as Xiaomi, LEMFO, and Alldocube will be available through the $0.01 Snatch Deals. For instance, you can purchase a Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro or an Original Box Alldocube M5S Tablet for only $0.01. Apart from these huge discounts of up to 68%, exclusive brands such as Xiaomi, Huawei, and BlitzWolf continue to have the best offers.

Banggood has also upgraded its services to a greater degree. Since March, customers can choose a three-day delivery option that ships from the local warehouse. Logistics is at the heart of the rapid growth of e-commerce and according to industry analysts, unsatisfactory average shipping time has been a long-standing complaint for consumers participating in the online shopping experience.

Aaron Chen, CEO of Banggood noted: "As one of the most popular online shops, Banggood sets customers' experience as our top priority. To optimize our service and ensure our customers receive their desired products on time, Banggood decided to offer our loyal customers the option of a three-day express delivery that ships straight out of our Dubai Warehouse."

In April, Banggood completed the upgrade of their logistics system and sales data indicates that customer satisfaction has indeed improved. From April 1 to 22, there was a significant increase of 53% in sales of computers and office supplies, an average increase of 20% in both automobiles and motorcycles, and toys, hobbies and robots categories compared with the preceding Ramadan period.

Founded in 2006, Banggood is a global leading direct-to-consumer online retailer offering 66 million registered users more than 1,000,000 types of products, covering everything from consumer electronics to clothing. For more information, please visit: https://www.banggood.com/aboutBanggood.html.

