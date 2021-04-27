Developers have until May 17 to bid for grid-connected, ground-mounted PV capacity that will come up across 29 districts in the Indian state of Maharashtra. The ceiling tariff is fixed at INR 3.05/kWh.From pv magazine India Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) has opened up bidding to develop an aggregate 1.3 GW (AC) of ground-mounted solar capacity across 29 districts in the Indian state of Maharashtra. The projects are to be set up under the "Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana" program, which is designed to give daytime power to agricultural consumers. Foreign companies, ...

