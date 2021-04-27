Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Massive Kurszielerhöhung von Top-Analyst!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNTW ISIN: DK0060952240 Ticker-Symbol: 9C8 
Stuttgart
27.04.21
08:06 Uhr
23,600 Euro
+0,600
+2,61 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2021 | 08:05
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Better Collective A/S: Board of directors issues 38,747 new ordinary shares

Regulatory Release no. 12 /2021


Reference is made to Regulatory Release 2/2020 "Better Collective acquires leading esports platform HLTV.org" released on February 28, 2020. Pursuant to the share sales and purchase agreement entered into between Better Collective and the sellers of HLTV.org, the Board of Directors has resolved to complete a part of the payment of the earn-out for the financial year 2020 in shares.

Pursuant to the authorisation stated in section 4.1 of the articles of association of Better Collective A/S, the Board of Directors has resolved to issue 38,747 new ordinary shares in Better Collective A/S, equal to shares with a nominal value of EUR 387.47

The new shares have been subscribed for by the sellers of HLTV.org ApS at a price per share of SEK 233.19 calculated on the basis of

  • The volume weighted average share price of the Company's shares (as traded on Nasdaq Stockholm) during the period from and including 9 April 2021 to and including 22 April 2021; and
  • The SEK to EUR exchange rate applied by the Swedish National Bank (Sw. Riksbanken) on April 22, 2021

The price per share is approximately 6% above the closing price on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

The new shares will be issued through VP Securities under the Company's ordinary ISIN DK0060952240 and will be listed and tradable on Nasdaq Stockholm following registration of the new share capital with the Danish Business Authority. The new shares will entail a dilution of approximately 0.1 percent for existing shareholders of Better Collective A/S.

The total share capital of Better Collective A/S following the issue is nominal EUR 469,840.72 shares made up of 46,984,072 shares of a nominal value of EUR 0.01 each.

Contact
Head of Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844
E-mail:Investor@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:00 am CET on April 27, 2021.

About Better Collective
Better Collective's vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the world's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information, and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in-depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

Attachment

  • BC regulatory announcement no 12_2021 Share increase 2021.27.04.docx (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/00baaacb-5c82-4bfa-8fe8-00f50ebae74e)

BETTER COLLECTIVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.