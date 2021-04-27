

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - French energy management firm Schneider Electric (SBGSF.PK) reported that its first-quarter revenues were 6.526 billion euros, up 13.5% organic and up 11.9% on a reported basis.



Looking ahead for 2021, the company now expects adjusted EBITA growth to be between 14% and 20% organic and revenue growth of 8% to 11% on organic basis. The company said in February that it expected adjusted EBITA growth between 9 percent and 15 percent organic, and revenue growth for the year of 5 percent to 8 percent organic.



Schneider Electric said it has signed a deal to divest the Cable Support business-Northern European provider of cable support systems for buildings and infrastructure- to Storskogen Group. Headquartered in Mora, Sweden, the business is present in the market through the brands Wibe and Stago. At the end of 2020, Cable Support had around 250 employees.



