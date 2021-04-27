R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -8

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of 2020

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of 2020 27-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC (the "company") ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2020 The company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2020 (including notice of the annual general meeting to be held on 10 June 2021) (the "annual report") will shortly be available for downloading from the group's website at www.rea.co.uk. A copy of the notice of annual general meeting will also be available to download from the Investors section (under Shareholder information) of the website. The company has arranged for shareholders to be able to listen to the live proceedings of the meeting via an audio webcast available to shareholders via the internet. Shareholders are advised to check the home page of the website for details of how to access the AGM webcast. Upon completion of bulk printing, copies of the annual report will be despatched to persons entitled thereto and will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism to be made available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism. The sections below entitled "Chairman's statement", "Dividends", "Principal risks and uncertainties", "Viability statement", "Going concern" and "Directors' responsibilities" have been extracted without material adjustment from the annual report. The basis of presentation of the financial information set out below is detailed in note 1 to the financial statements below. HIGHLIGHTS Overview - Limited Covid-19 effect on operations; revenues increased and FFB crop consistent with previous years - Steady recovery and firm CPO prices with corresponding improvement in group's financial performance Financial - Revenue up 11 per cent to USD139.1 million (2019: USD125.0 million) - Cost of sales reduced by 10 per cent to USD110.2 million (2019: USD121.8 million) in part reflecting a full year of the cost saving initiatives implemented in previous year - EBITDA more than doubled to USD36.8 million and cash generated doubled to USD53.6 million - Pre-tax loss significantly reduced to USD23.2 million (2019: loss of USD43.7 million), after non-recurring impairment and similar charges of USD9.5 million (2019: USD3.3 million) - Repayment date of GBP30.9 million nominal of 8.75 per cent sterling notes extended from 2020 to 2025 - USD7.5 million of loan from DSN converted to equity in REA Kaltim and repayment date of balance of loan of USD11.1 million postponed from 2020 to 2025 - Advanced stage discussions to replace outstanding bank loans to REA Kaltim and SYB with new term loans of longer duration, substantially increasing the net bank funding available to the group over the next three years - Group net indebtedness reduced from USD207.8 million in 2019 to USD189.4 million in 2020 Agricultural operations - FFB production of 785,850 tonnes (2019: 800,666 tonnes) despite excessively wet weather and Covid-19 related travel restrictions impacting harvester availability in peak cropping months - Third party FFB of 185,515 tonnes (2019: 198,737 tonnes) - Pressure on CPO extraction rates from adverse Covid-19 impact on progress of mill works and sub-optimal loose fruit collection in the peak crop period, with average extraction rate of 22.5 per cent (2019: 23.0 per cent) Stone and coal interests - Arrangements progressing for quarrying of the andesite stone concession (held by local partner, ATP) to produce crushed stone for a neighbouring coal company road through the group's estates, for local government projects and for other local users of crushed stone - With better coal prices and Covid-19 concerns subsiding, activity at the Kota Bangun coal concession (held by local partner, IPA) resumed with the contractor aiming to commence operations later in 2021 - Revenue from IPA coal operations also expected in 2021 from shipping coal on behalf of other coal concessions through IPA's port - Group aiming to recover its loans to the coal concession holding companies and to withdraw from its coal interests as soon as practicable - Unmeritorious arbitration claims against IPA dismissed and indemnity costs awarded to and recovered by IPA Outlook - CPO prices expected to remain firm at or around current levels with growth in global demand for vegetable oils outstripping the growth in supply - Annual capital expenditure to be maintained at recent more moderate levels; 2021 expenditure to be concentrated on completing expansion of the group's newest oil mill and extension planting of remaining small pockets of land available in existing estates - Firm CPO prices and steady operational performance underpinning the group's improving financial position and outlook - Financing options, including equity, equity-linked instruments and trade finance, being explored to strengthen the balance sheet - Preference dividends arising in 2021 to be paid during the year with the group aiming progressively to catch up preference dividend arrears as soon as circumstances prudently permit CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT 2020 was a year of two halves. While operationally, satisfactory crop yields were achieved, the sharp fall in the market prices of CPO and CPKO immediately following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on results for the first half. As prices steadily recovered through the second half, there was a corresponding improvement in financial performance. Operationally, the impact of Covid-19 on the group has been limited. The group experienced delays in deliveries of some supplies, as well as travel restrictions that prevented or delayed employees and contractors from returning to the estates. Changes to work practices, on-site testing of employees and other preventative measures, as recommended in the Indonesian government's guidelines, have been introduced and it is pleasing to report that, to date, only some 0.2 per cent of the work force has been infected with Covid-19, the majority with no serious symptoms as categorised by the Indonesian health department. Climatic factors and respect for the environment are integral to the operations of an agricultural group and the directors are conscious of, and seek to mitigate as far as possible, the impacts of climate change. For some years the group has been monitoring and publishing its carbon footprint calculated by using PalmGHG, a tool developed by the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil. For 2020, emissions are now disclosed under "Sustainability" in the "Strategic report" of the annual report in accordance with the recently implemented Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting rules ("SECR"); emissions under PalmGHG as well as SECR will continue to be published on the group's website at www.rea.co.uk. After an encouraging start to the year, the CPO price fell sharply to a low of USD510 per tonne, CIF Rotterdam, in mid May, reflecting the dramatic slowdown in world demand as a result of Covid-19. The recovery in the second half of the year saw prices closing the year at USD940 per tonne as a result of restocking in India and China and reduced production in the major producing countries. Unfortunately, producers were not able to realise the full benefit of the price increase as the Indonesian government made changes to the export levy scale in order to fund continuing subsidies to Indonesian manufacturers of biodiesel, who were under pressure from relatively low crude oil prices, and to support measures designed to benefit the oil palm industry. Notwithstanding the impact of export duty and the increased export levy (as set out in the company's press release in December 2020), gross margins in 2020 were a considerable improvement on 2019. The average selling price for the group's CPO in 2020, on an FOB basis at the port of Samarinda, net of export levy and duty, was USD558 (2019: USD453) per tonne. The average selling price for the group's CPKO, on the same basis, was USD601 (2019: USD533) per tonne. Despite the impact of delayed crop ripening and excessively wet weather in the second half of the year, as well as some shortfall in the availability of harvesters who were unable to travel to the estates due to Covid-19 related travel restrictions, the group achieved a good production outcome in 2020. FFB at 785,850 tonnes were slightly short of the total for 2019 of 800,666 tonnes, producing a yield per mature hectare of 22.6 tonnes (2019: 24.2 tonnes). Third party harvested FFB was similarly impacted in 2020, with FFB totalling 185,515 tonnes compared with 198,737 tonnes in 2019. CPO production totalled 213,536 tonnes in 2020 compared with 224,856 tonnes in 2019, reflecting both the lower level of FFB and lower extraction rates. CPO extraction rates, which averaged 22.5 per cent for the year compared with 23.0 per cent in 2019, were squeezed by a combination of delays in completing scheduled works in the mills and some inefficiencies in loose fruit collection during the peak crop period in the latter months of the year. The mill works were delayed by a shortage of spare parts and the unavailability of contractors during the worst periods of the Covid-19 pandemic. Production of both CPKO and palm kernels fared better by contrast at, respectively, 16,164 (2019: 15,305) tonnes and 47,186 tonnes (2019: 46,326). Revenue for 2020 amounted to USD139.1 million, approximately 11 per cent higher than the USD125.0 million for 2019, reflecting the higher prices for CPO and CPKO during the second half of the year. With a full year's benefit of the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -2-

cost saving initiatives implemented during 2019, cost of sales was successfully reduced by some 10 per cent to USD110.2 million compared with USD121.8 million in 2019. These improvements led to a doubling of earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation ("EBITDA") to USD36.8 million in 2020 (2019: USD18.2 million) and a significant improvement in the operating result, a profit of USD8.8 million in 2020 (2019: loss of USD9.1 million). Finance costs for the year totalled USD23.1 million compared with USD31.9 million in 2019, although the comparison is distorted by exchange rate movements (arising in relation to sterling and rupiah borrowings) which produced a loss of USD0.3 million in 2020 compared with a loss of USD8.6 million in 2019. Moreover, additional finance costs of USD2.2 million were incurred in 2020 in connection with the extension of the repayment date of the GBP30.9 million 8.75 per cent sterling notes from 2020 to 2025. Excluding such movements, with the reduction in average borrowings between 2019 and 2020, finance charges were slightly lower in 2020 at USD20.6 million against USD23.3 million in 2019. Impairment costs, consisting principally of provisions against costs of transferring land to smallholder schemes and expenditure on a land allocation that has been relinquished and therefore written off, amounted to USD9.5 million compared with USD3.3 million in 2019. In consequence, the group made a loss before tax of USD23.2 million compared with USD43.7 million in 2019. Immediate cash constraints and the prospect of the very significant debt repayments falling due in 2021 and 2022 caused the directors again to defer payment of dividends on the preference shares. Group equity (including preference share capital) at 31 December 2020 totalled USD225.8 million compared with USD239.7 million at 31 December 2019. The group's local partner in REA Kaltim supported the group in increasing the equity of REA Kaltim during 2020, converting USD7.5 million of loans to REA Kaltim into new equity. Similar changes to the capital structures of CDM, KMS and SYB resulted in new equity being contributed by the minority shareholders of those subsidiaries resulting in an overall increase in the equity of REA Kaltim and its subsidiaries of USD9.9 million. As a result, non-controlling interests at 31 December 2020 amounted to USD20.0 million compared with USD13.0 million at 31 December 2019. Current liabilities shown by the consolidated balance at 31 December 2020 amounted to USD113.1 million, reflecting the inclusion of amounts totalling USD30.5 million of loans from the group's Indonesian bankers, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk ("Mandiri"), to SYB and KMS that would have been classified as non-current liabilities were it not for certain breaches by those companies of loan covenants applicable at the balance sheet date. Mandiri has subsequently waived the breaches in question. Bank indebtedness was reduced by USD15.8 million in 2020, although the reduction was in part financed by increased pre-sale advances from customers against forward sale commitments of CPO and CPKO. As at 31 December 2020, net indebtedness amounted to USD189.4 million, compared with USD207.8 million at 31 December 2019. Proposals are currently under discussion with Mandiri whereby the existing Mandiri loans to REA Kaltim and SYB would be repaid and replaced with new loans to those companies. The working capital facility provided to REA Kaltim would also be repaid and replaced with two new annual revolving working capital facilities. The new term loans would provide additional funding to the group and would be repayable over a period of eight years while the new working capital facilities would be renewable annually. The proposals are subject to approval by the credit committee of Mandiri. If approved, net bank funding available to the group over the three years to end 2023 would be substantially increased. Concurrently with the discussions with Mandiri, the directors have been exploring other financing options, including equity (in the form of ordinary or preference shares), equity linked instruments and trade finance with the aim of strengthening the group's balance sheet and addressing the arrears of preference dividend. Provided that CPO prices remain at current levels, the directors believe that cash flows are currently adequate to support payment of the current year's preference share dividends but, pending greater certainty on future cash flows, they are not yet in a position to provide guidance regarding payment of the arrears of preference dividend, which now stand at 18p per share. The directors recognise the importance of paying these arrears and will aim progressively to catch up such arrears as soon as circumstances prudently permit. The group aims to recover its loans from the coal concession holding companies and to withdraw from its coal interests as soon as practicable. Following a recovery in Indonesian coal prices, activity is now resuming at the Kota Bangun coal concession held by the group's local partners in its stone and coal interests with a view to commencing operations later in 2021. Additional revenues are expected to accrue to the concession holding company, PT Indo Pancadasa Agrotama ("IPA"), from fees charged to two neighbouring coal concessions that are planning to ship coal through IPA's port, as well as potentially through the sale of building sand recovered from the overburden that will be removed when mining recommences. During 2020, the stone concession holding company entered into an agreement with a neighbouring coal company to supply andesite stone for a new road to be built by the coal company through the group's estates. After being put on hold for much of the year due to Covid-19, road building works are now being progressed. For both the coal mining and stone quarrying projects, it is intended that the appointed contractors will fund the required development expenditure in exchange for a participation in the profits from the mine or quarry. The first few months of 2021 have seen continuing firm CPO prices. At reference prices (being prices broadly equivalent to CIF Rotterdam prices) between USD770 and USD1,000 per tonne, an Indonesian exporter of CPO receives, after deduction of export duty and levy, substantially the same net price per tonne. However, the CPO price, CIF Rotterdam, currently stands at USD1,240 per tonne and exporters benefit from approximately half of the excess of this price over USD1,000. With these good prices, the group's financial position and outlook continues to improve. Production is at good levels, and maintenance and completion of repair works throughout the operations should enhance efficiencies between the estates and mills leading to improving extraction rates. Whilst some capital expenditure will necessarily be incurred on replacement of plant, replanting of the oldest plantings and limited extension planting, completion of the extension of the group's newest mill, which was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, will ensure that the group continues to have sufficient processing capacity for the foreseeable future. With better cash flows, the group looks forward to strengthening the group balance sheet and addressing the arrears on the preference dividend. David J BLACKETT Chairman DIVIDENDS In view of the dif?cult trading conditions prevailing during 2020 and the group's financial performance, the directors concluded that the payment of the ?xed semi-annual dividends on the 9 per cent cumulative preference shares that fell due on 30 June and 31 December 2020 should be deferred and that the half yearly preference dividends that were due on 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2019 should also continue to be deferred. Provided that CPO prices remain at current levels, the preference dividends arising on 30 June 2021 and 31 December 2021 are expected to be paid during the year. The group recognises the importance of paying the arrears on the preference dividend, which now stand at 18p per share, and aims progressively to catch up the preference dividend arrears as soon as circumstances prudently permit. While the dividends on the preference shares are more than six months in arrear, the company is not permitted to pay dividends on its ordinary shares. In view of the results reported for 2020, the directors would not anyway have considered it appropriate to declare or recommend the payment of any dividend on the ordinary shares in respect of 2020 even if this were permitted. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The sixty first annual general meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc will be held at 32-36 Great Portland Street, London W1W 8QX on 10 June 2021 at 10.00 am. Attendance Ordinarily, the company welcomes shareholders to attend the annual general meeting in person and particularly so after the restrictions necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic that prevented in-person meetings in 2020. At the time of publication of this Notice, however, the UK Government's guidance with respect to Covid-19 does not permit the company to hold large in-person meetings. Accordingly, the annual general meeting is to be held as a closed meeting with the minimum attendance required to form a quorum. Shareholders and others entitled to attend will not be permitted to attend the annual general meeting in person but can be represented by the chairman of the meeting acting as their proxy. Shareholders are: a) strongly encouraged to submit a proxy vote on each of the resolutions in the notice in advance of the meeting: (i) via the website of the registrars, Link Group ("Link"), at www.signalshares.com (and so that the appointment is received by the service by no later than 10.00 am on 8 June 2021) or via the CREST electronic proxy appointment service; or (ii) by completing, signing and returning a form of proxy to Link as soon as possible and, in any event, so as to arrive by no later than 10.00 am on 8 June 2021

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -3-

and given the restrictions on attendance, shareholders are strongly encouraged to appoint the chairman of the meeting as their proxy rather than a named person who will not be permitted to attend the meeting. b) encouraged to submit ahead of the meeting any questions for the directors, together with the name of the submitting shareholder (and, if different, the name of the registered shareholder as it appears on the company's register of members) to the following email address: AGM2021@rea.co.uk so as to be received by no later than 5.00 pm on 7 June 2021. Shareholders are directed to the notes pages of the notice for guidance on members' rights to ask questions and when the company will cause them to be answered. The company: a) has arranged for shareholders to be able to listen to the live proceedings of the meeting via an audio webcast available to shareholders via the internet. Shareholders are advised to check the home page of the group's website at www.rea.co.uk for details of how to access the AGM webcast. Please note that shareholders will not be able to actively participate in the meeting by voting on the resolutions during the webcast. Accordingly, and as noted above, shareholders are encouraged to vote on the resolutions and to submit questions in advance of the meeting, although questions may also be submitted via the webcast during the meeting; and b) will continue to closely monitor the situation in the lead up to the meeting and will make any further updates about the meeting on the home page and the Investors section (under Regulatory news) of the group's website at www.rea.co.uk. Shareholders are accordingly requested to watch the group's website for any such further updates. The health and wellbeing of the company's shareholders, directors and employees, is of paramount importance and the company shall take such further steps in relation to the meeting as are appropriate with this in mind. The directors and the chairman of the meeting and any person so authorised by the directors reserve the right, as set out in article 67 in the company's articles of association, to take such action as they think fit for securing the safety of people at the meeting and promoting the orderly conduct of business at the meeting. PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES The group's business involves risks and uncertainties. Identi?cation, assessment, management and mitigation of the risks associated with environmental, social and governance matters forms part of the group's system of internal control for which the board has ultimate responsibility. The board discharges that responsibility as described in "Corporate governance" in the annual report. Those principal risks and uncertainties that the directors currently consider to be material or prospectively material are described below. There are or may be other risks and uncertainties faced by the group (such as future natural disasters or acts of God, such as the Covid-19 pandemic) that the directors currently deem immaterial, or of which they are unaware, that may have a material adverse impact on the group. In addition to the risks that have long been normal aspects of its business, the group faced potential impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and continues to do so. Assessment of the continuing risk of this pandemic is measured against the impacts experienced to date and the likelihood of further impacts in the future. The pandemic has had limited direct effect on the group's day to day operations, albeit that it has necessitated changes to certain working practices, but there was a negative impact on markets for CPO and CPKO in 2020, the extent of which is covered elsewhere in the "Strategic report". Potential future consequences of Covid-19 could include a further economic downturn depressing prices for CPO and CPKO, adverse effects on employee health, loss of production and inability to make deliveries of palm products. Each of these could then negatively affect the group's ?nances. However, as economies have firmed, CPO and CPKO prices have strengthened and with the gradual rollout of vaccines, the risks associated with Covid-19 to the group's employees, production, deliveries and markets are diminishing. The risks detailed below as relating to "Agricultural operations - Expansion" and "Stone and coal interests" are prospective rather than immediate material risks because the group is currently not expanding its agricultural operations and the stone and coal concessions in which the group holds interests are not currently being mined. However, such risks will apply when, as is contemplated, expansion and mining are resumed or commence. The effect of an adverse incident relating to the stone and coal interests, as referred to below, could impact the ability of the stone and coal companies to repay their loans. As noted in the "Strategic report" of the annual report, it is ultimately the group's intention to withdraw from its coal interests. Material risks, related policies and the group's successes and failures with respect to environmental, social and governance matters and the measures taken in response to any failures are described in more detail under "Sustainability" in the annual report. Where risks are reasonably capable of mitigation, the group seeks to mitigate them. Beyond that, the directors endeavour to manage the group's ?nances on a basis that leaves the group with some capacity to withstand adverse impacts from identi?ed areas of risk, but such management cannot provide insurance against every possible eventuality. The directors have carefully reviewed the potential impact on its operations of the various possible outcomes following the termination of UK membership of the European Union ("Brexit"). Such outcomes may result in a movement in sterling against the dollar and rupiah with consequential impact on the group dollar translation of its sterling costs and sterling liabilities. The directors do not believe that such impact (which could be positive or negative) would be material in the overall context of the group. Beyond this, and considering that the group's entire operations are in Indonesia, the directors do not see Brexit as posing a signi?cant risk to the group. Risks assessed by the directors as being of particular signi?cance, including climate change, are those detailed below under: - "Agricultural operations - Produce prices" - "General - Funding" - "Agricultural operations - Climatic factors" - "Agricultural operations - Other operational factors". The directors' assessment, as respects produce prices and funding, re?ects the key importance of those risks in relation to the matters considered in the "Viability statement" in the "Directors' report" of the annual report and, as respects climatic and other factors, the negative impact that could result from adverse incidence of such risks. Risk Potential impact Mitigating or other relevant considerations Agricultural operations Climatic factors Material variations from the norm A loss of crop or reduction in the Over a long period, crop levels should be in climatic conditions quality of harvest resulting in loss of reasonably predictable potential revenue Unusually low levels of rainfall A reduction in subsequent crop levels Operations are located in an area of high that lead to a water availability resulting in loss of potential revenue; rainfall. Notwithstanding some seasonal below the minimum required for the reduction is likely to be broadly variations, annual rainfall is usually the normal development of the oil proportional to the cumulative size of adequate for normal development palm the water deficit Delayed crop formation resulting in Normal sunshine hours in the location of the Overcast conditions loss of potential revenue operations are well suited to the cultivation of oil palm The group has established a permanent downstream loading facility, where the river is tidal. In addition, road access between Low levels of rainfall disrupting Inability to obtain delivery of estate the ports of Samarinda and Balikpapan and the river transport or, in an extreme supplies or to evacuate CPO and CPKO estates offers a viable alternative route for situation, bringing it to a (possibly leading to suspension of transport with any associated additional cost standstill harvesting) more than outweighed by avoidance of the potential negative impact of disruption to the business cycle by any delay in evacuating CPO Cultivation risks Failure to achieve optimal upkeep A reduction in harvested crop resulting The group has adopted standard operating standards in loss of potential revenue practices designed to achieve required upkeep standards Pest and disease damage to oil A loss of crop or reduction in the The group adopts best agricultural practice palms and growing crops quality of harvest resulting in loss of to limit pests and diseases potential revenue Other operational factors

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -4-

Shortages of necessary inputs to Disruption of operations or increased The group maintains stocks of necessary the operations, such as fuel and input costs leading to reduced profit inputs to provide resilience and has fertiliser margins established biogas plants to improve its self-reliance in relation to fuel FFB crops becoming rotten or over-ripe The group endeavours to maintain a sufficient leading either to a loss of CPO complement of harvesters within its workforce A hiatus in harvesting, production (and hence revenue) or to to harvest expected crops and to maintain collection or processing of FFB the production of CPO that has an above resilience in its palm oil mills with each of crops average free fatty acid content and is the mills operating separately and some saleable only at a discount to normal ability within each mill to switch from steam market prices based to biogas or diesel based electricity generation The group's bulk storage facilities have Disruptions to river transport The requirement for CPO and CPKO adequate capacity and further storage between the main area of storage exceeding available capacity facilities are afforded by the fleet of operations and the Port of and forcing a temporary cessation in barges. Together, these have hitherto always Samarinda or delays in collection FFB harvesting or processing with a proved adequate to meet the group's of CPO and CPKO from the resultant loss of crop and requirements for CPO and CPKO storage and may transhipment terminal consequential loss of potential revenue be expanded to accommodate anticipated increases in production Occurrence of an uninsured or inadequately insured adverse The group maintains insurance at levels that event; certain risks (such as it considers reasonable against those risks crop loss through fire or other Material loss of potential revenues or that can be economically insured and perils), for which insurance claims against the group mitigates uninsured risks to the extent cover is either not available or reasonably feasible by management practices is considered disproportionately expensive, are not insured Produce prices Volatility of CPO and CPKO prices Price swings should be moderated by the fact which as primary commodities may that the annual oilseed crops account for the be affected by levels of world Reduced revenue from the sale of CPO major proportion of world vegetable oil economic activity and factors and CPKO production and a consequent production and producers of such crops can affecting the world economy, reduction in cash flow reduce or increase their production within a including levels of inflation and relatively short time frame interest rates The Indonesian government allows the free Restriction on sale of the export of CPO and CPKO but applies sliding group's CPO and CPKO at world Reduced revenue from the sale of CPO scales of charges on exports, which are market prices including and CPKO production and a consequent varied from time to time in response to restrictions on Indonesian reduction in cash flow prevailing prices, to allow producers exports of palm products and economic margins. The export levy charge imposition of high export charges funds biodiesel subsidies and thus supports the local price of CPO and CPKO Distortion of world markets for The imposition of controls or taxes on CPO or CPO and CPKO by the imposition of Depression of selling prices for CPO CPKO in one area can be expected to result in import controls or taxes in and CPKO if arbitrage between markets greater consumption of alternative vegetable consuming countries, for example, for competing vegetable oils proves oils within that area and the substitution by imposition of reciprocal trade insufficient to compensate for the outside that area of CPO and CPKO for other barriers or tariffs between major market distortion created vegetable oils economies Expansion The group holds significant fully titled or Failure to secure in full, or Inability to complete, or delays in allocated land areas suitable for planting. delays in securing, the land or completing, the planned extension It works continuously to maintain up to date funding required for the group's planting programme with a consequential permits for the planting of these areas and planned extension planting reduction in the group's prospective aims to manage its finances to ensure, in so programme growth far as practicable, that it will be able to fund any planned extension planting programme A shortfall in achieving the group's planned extension planting programme impacting A possible adverse effect on market The group maintains flexibility in its negatively the continued growth perceptions as to the value of the planting programme to be able to respond to of the group company's securities changes in circumstances Climate change A negative effect on production would similarly affect many other oil palm growers Changes to levels and regularity in South East Asia leading to a reduction in of rainfall and sunlight hours Reduced production CPO and CPKO supply, which would be likely to result in higher prices for CPO and CPKO in turn providing at least some offset against reduced production Increasing requirement for bunding or Only five to ten per cent of the group's Increase in water levels in the loss of plantings in low lying areas existing plantings are in low lying or flood rivers running though the estates susceptible to flooding prone areas. These areas are being bunded, subject to environmental considerations Environmental, social and governance practices Failure by the agricultural The group has established standard practices operations to meet the standards designed to ensure that it meets its expected of them as a large Reputational and financial damage obligations, monitors performance against employer of significant economic those practices and investigates thoroughly importance to local communities and takes action to prevent recurrence in respect of any failures identified Criticism of the group's The group is committed to sustainable environmental practices by development of oil palm and has obtained RSPO conservation organisations certification for most of its current scrutinising land areas that fall operations. All group oil palm plantings are within a region that in places Reputational and financial damage on land areas that have been previously includes substantial areas of logged and zoned by the Indonesian unspoilt primary rain forest authorities as appropriate for agricultural inhabited by diverse flora and development. The group maintains substantial fauna conservation reserves that safeguard landscape level biodiversity Community relations The group seeks to foster mutually beneficial economic and social interaction between the Disruption of operations, including local villages and the agricultural

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -5-

A material breakdown in relations blockages restricting access to oil operations. In particular, the group gives between the group and the host palm plantings and mills, resulting in priority to applications for employment from population in the area of the reduced and poorer quality CPO and CPKO members of the local population, encourages agricultural operations production local farmers and tradesmen to act as suppliers to the group, its employees and their dependents and promotes smallholder development of oil palm plantings Disputes over compensation The group has established standard procedures payable for land areas allocated Disruption of operations, including to ensure fair and transparent compensation to the group that were previously blockages restricting access to the negotiations and encourages the local used by local communities for the area the subject of the disputed authorities, with whom the group has cultivation of crops or as compensation developed good relations and who are respects which local communities therefore generally supportive of the group, otherwise have rights to assist in mediating settlements Where claims from individuals in relation to Individuals party to a Disruption of operations, including compensation agreements are found to have a compensation agreement blockages restricting access to the valid basis the group seeks to agree a new subsequently denying or disputing areas the subject of the compensation compensation arrangement; where such claims aspects of the agreement disputed by the affected individuals are found to be falsely based the group encourages appropriate action by the local authorities Stone and coal interests Operational factors The stone and coal concession companies Failure by external contractors endeavour to use experienced contractors, to to achieve agreed production Under recovery of receivables supervise them closely and to take care to volumes with optimal stripping ensure that they have equipment of capacity values or extraction rates appropriate for the planned production volumes External factors, in particular Deliveries are not normally time critical and weather, delaying or preventing Delays to or under recovery of adverse external factors would not normally delivery of extracted stone and receivables have a continuing impact for more than a coal limited period Geological assessments, which are Unforeseen extraction complications The stone and coal concession companies seek extrapolations based on causing cost overruns and production to ensure the accuracy of geological statistical sampling, proving delays or failure to achieve projected assessments of any extraction programme inaccurate production Prices There are currently no other stone quarries Local competition reducing stone in the vicinity of the stone concessions and prices and volatility of Reduced revenue and a consequent the cost of transporting stone should international coal prices reduction in recovery of receivables restrict competition. The high quality of the coal in the main coal concession may limit volatility Imposition of additional The Indonesian government has not to date royalties or duties on the Reduced revenue and a consequent imposed measures that would seriously affect extraction of stone or coal reduction in recovery of receivables the viability of Indonesian stone quarrying or coal mining operations Inability to supply product within the Geological assessments ahead of commencement Unforeseen variations in quality specifications that are, at any of extraction operations should have of deposits particular time, in demand with identified any material variations in quality consequent loss of revenue Environmental, social and governance practices The areas of the stone and coal concessions are relatively small and should not be difficult to supervise. The stone and coal Failure by the stone and coal concession companies are committed to interests to meet the standards Reputational and financial damage international standards of best environmental expected of them and social practice and, in particular, to proper management of waste water and reinstatement of quarried and mined areas on completion of extraction operations General Currency As respects costs and sterling denominated shareholder capital, the group considers that this risk is inherent in the group's business Adverse exchange movements on those and structure and must simply be accepted. As Strengthening of sterling or the components of group costs and funding respects borrowings, where practicable the rupiah against the dollar that arise in rupiah or sterling group seeks to borrow in dollars but, when borrowing in another currency, considers it better to accept the resultant currency risk than to hedge that risk with hedging instruments Funding The group maintains good relations with its Bank debt repayment instalments bankers and other holders of debt who have and other debt maturities generally been receptive to reasonable coincide with periods of adverse requests to moderate debt profiles or waive trading and negotiations with covenants when circumstances require as was bankers and investors are not Inability to meet liabilities as they the case when waivers of certain breaches of successful in rescheduling fall due bank loan covenants by group companies at 31 instalments, extending maturities December 2020 were subsequently waived; or otherwise concluding moreover, the directors believe that the satisfactory refinancing fundamentals of the group's business will arrangements normally facilitate procurement of additional equity capital should this prove necessary Counterparty risk The group maintains strict controls over its financial exposures which include regular Default by a supplier, customer Loss of any prepayment, unpaid sales reviews of the creditworthiness of or financial institution proceeds or deposit counterparties and limits on exposures to counterparties. Sales are generally made on the basis of cash against documents Regulatory exposure New, and changes to, laws and The directors are not aware of any specific

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -6-

regulations that affect the group Restriction on the group's ability to planned changes that would adversely affect (including, in particular, laws retain its current structure or to the group to a material extent; current and regulations relating to land continue operating as currently regulations restricting the size of oil palm tenure, work permits for growers in Indonesia will not impact the expatriate staff and taxation) group for the foreseeable future Breach of the various continuing The group endeavours to ensure compliance conditions attaching to the with the continuing conditions attaching to group's land rights and the stone its land rights and concessions and that its and coal concessions (including Civil sanctions and, in an extreme activities and the activities of the stone conditions requiring utilisation case, loss of the affected rights or and coal concession companies are conducted of the rights and concessions) or concessions within the terms of the licences and permits failure to maintain all permits that are held and that licences and permits and licences required for the are obtained and renewed as necessary group's operations The group has traditionally had, and Failure by the group to meet the continues to maintain, strong controls in standards expected in relation to Reputational damage and criminal this area because Indonesia, where all of the human rights, slavery, sanctions group's operations are located, has been anti-bribery and corruption classified as relatively high risk by the International Transparency Corruption Perceptions Index Restrictions on foreign The group endeavours to maintain good investment in Indonesian mining Constraints on the group's ability to relations with local partners to ensure that concessions, limiting the recover its investment returns appropriately reflect agreed effectiveness of co-investment arrangements arrangements with local partners Country exposure In the recent past, Indonesia has been stable and the Indonesian economy has continued to grow but, in the late 1990s, Indonesia Difficulties in maintaining operational experienced severe economic turbulence and Deterioration in the political or standards particularly if there was a there have been subsequent occasional economic situation in Indonesia consequential deterioration in the instances of civil unrest, often attributed security situation to ethnic tensions, in certain parts of Indonesia. The group has never, since the inception of its East Kalimantan operations in 1989, been adversely affected by regional security problems Restriction on the transfer of fees, The directors are not aware of any interest and dividends from Indonesia circumstances that would lead them to believe Introduction of exchange controls to the UK with potential consequential that, under current political conditions, any or other restrictions on foreign negative implications for the servicing Indonesian government authority would impose owned operations in Indonesia of UK obligations and payment of exchange controls or otherwise seek to dividends; loss of effective management restrict the group's freedom to manage its control operations The group accepts there is a significant possibility that foreign owners may be required over time to divest partially Mandatory reduction of foreign Forced divestment of interests in ownership of Indonesian oil palm operations ownership of Indonesian Indonesia at below market values with but has no reason to believe that such plantation operations consequential loss of value divestment would be at anything other than market value. Moreover, the group has local participation in all its Indonesian subsidiaries Miscellaneous relationships The group appreciates its material dependence upon its staff and employees and endeavours Disputes with staff and employees Disruption of operations and consequent to manage this dependence in accordance with loss of revenues international employment standards as detailed under "Employees" in "Sustainability" of the annual report Reliance on the Indonesian courts for enforcement of the agreements governing its arrangements with local partners The group endeavours to maintain cordial Breakdown in relationships with with the uncertainties that any relations with its local investors by seeking the local shareholders in the juridical process involves and with any their support for decisions affecting their company's Indonesian subsidiaries failure of enforcement likely to have a interests and responding constructively to material negative impact on the value any concerns that they may have of the stone and coal interests because the concessions are legally owned by the group's local partners

VIABILITY STATEMENT

The group's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position are described in the "Strategic report" of the annual report which also provides (under the heading "Finance") a description of the group's cash ?ow, liquidity and ?nancing adequacy and treasury policies. In addition, note 23 to the consolidated ?nancial statements in the annual report includes information as to the group's policy, objectives, and processes for managing capital, its ?nancial risk management objectives, details of ?nancial instruments and hedging policies and exposures to credit and liquidity risks.

The "Principal risks and uncertainties" section of the "Strategic report" in the annual report describes the material risks faced by the group and actions taken to mitigate those risks. In particular, there are risks associated with the group's local operating environment and the group is materially dependent upon selling prices for CPO and CPKO over which it has no control. Possible risks associated with the Covid-19 pandemic and emerging risks are also addressed in this section of the report.

The group has material indebtedness, in the form of bank loans and listed notes. At 31 December 2020 (after reflecting the waiver of covenant breaches referred to in "Capital structure" under the heading "Finance" in the "Strategic report" of the annual report), the equivalent of USD54.1 million rupiah denominated term bank loans were due for repayment over the period 2021 to 2023 and, in addition, a rupiah working capital loan, equivalent to USD5.0 million, was subject to annual renewal in November of each year. Of the listed notes, USD27.0 million of 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2022 (the "dollar notes") are due for repayment on 30 June 2022. In view of the material component of the group's indebtedness falling due in the period to 31 December 2023, the directors have chosen this period for their assessment of the long term viability of the group.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -7-

The group's present level of indebtedness reflects a number of challenges that have confronted the group in recent years. Over the period 2015 to 2017, group crops fell considerably short of the levels that had been expected. The reasons for this were successfully identified and addressed but, as crops recovered to better levels, the group had to contend with falling CPO prices. The resultant negative cash flow impact over a number of years had to be financed and led to the group assuming greater debt obligations from funding sources that nevertheless continued to be forthcoming.

The closing months of 2019 saw a sharp recovery in CPO prices and the group was optimistic at the outset of 2020 that the forthcoming year would see a considerable improvement in the group's financial position. Unfortunately, as the Covid-19 pandemic spread in 2020, CPO prices fell away and, notwithstanding the increase in operating cashflows (before working capital movements) to USD37.7 million (2019: USD12.2 million), the group's performance for the year fell short of initial expectations. Nevertheless, progress was made during 2020 in improving the group's financial position.

A combination of cost reductions and a recovery in CPO prices in the second half of the year meant that earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation for the year amounted to USD36.8 million against USD18.2 million in the preceding year. The maturity date of the GBP30.9 million nominal of 8.75 per cent sterling notes (the "sterling notes") issued by REA Finance B.V. (and guaranteed by the company) was extended by five years to 31 August 2025 and the group's local partner in its principal Indonesian subsidiary, REA Kaltim, agreed to support an increase in the capital of REA Kaltim by converting debt to equity thus reducing indebtedness to the local partner by USD7.5 million. In addition, gross bank indebtedness was reduced by USD15.8 million, although this reduction was in part financed by increased pre-sale advances from customers against forward commitments of CPO and CPKO (all such commitments being on the basis of pricing fixed shortly ahead of delivery by reference to market prices prevailing at that time). In addressing each of these elements, the group was able to support current borrowing levels but addressing the group's capital structure for the longer term remains its objective.

Bank term loans at 31 December 2020 comprised three separate loans from PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk ("Mandiri") to group companies. As noted under "Liquidity and financing adequacy" in the "Strategic report", proposals are currently under discussion between the group and Mandiri whereby the existing Mandiri loans to REA Kaltim and SYB would be repaid and replaced with new loans to those companies. The working capital facility provided to REA Kaltim would also be repaid and replaced with two new annual revolving working capital facilities. The new term loans would provide additional funding to the group and would be repayable over a period of eight years. The new working capital facilities would be renewable annually. The proposals are subject to approval by the credit committee of Mandiri. If approved, net bank funding available to the group over the three years to end 2023 would be substantially increased. This would materially improve the projected group cash flows over the period to 31 December 2023.

As noted under "Capital structure" in the "Strategic report" of the annual report, at 31 December 2020, two of the group companies in receipt of loans from Mandiri, SYB and KMS, were in breach of certain loan covenants. The breaches in question have been subsequently waived by Mandiri. The breaches principally arose as a result of insufficient revenue generation in SYB and KMS during 2020. With the better CPO prices now prevailing, SYB and KMS can reasonably expect significantly higher revenues in 2021 and should therefore be able to meet the loan covenants applicable to their existing loans from Mandiri and, in the case of SYB, the loan covenants expected to be attached to the proposed replacement Mandiri loan to SYB.

The group's agricultural operations continue to perform satisfactorily and the group is now benefiting from considerably improved prices for CPO and CPKO. Following the rise in the CPO price in the second half of 2020, the Indonesian government announced changes to the export levy scale. An effect of the changes is that, at reference prices between USD770 and USD1,000 per tonne, an exporter of Indonesian CPO receives, after deduction of export duty and levy, substantially the same net price per tonne. This means that the group can reasonably expect that the net prices that it receives from sale of its CPO and CPKO production to remain stable at current levels for the immediate future even if international CPO prices fall to an extent.

The award of indemnity costs on successful conclusion of the arbitration proceedings, brought against one of the coal concession companies to which the group has advanced monies, resulted in recovery in January 2021 of USD5.8 million of the group's advances. If, as is expected, the coal concession company concerned commences mining in the near future, further repayments of group advances can be expected. As detailed under "Stone and coal interests" in the "Strategic report" of the annual report, the group can also expect the stone concession company to which the group has advanced monies to commence repayment of those advances.

Whilst the group will continue to incur capital expenditure on necessary replacement of plant, replanting of the oldest plantings and limited extension planting, completion of the extension of the group's newest mill (which was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic) will provide the group with sufficient processing capacity for the foreseeable future. Annual capital expenditure on the plantation operations going forward can therefore be expected to be nearer to the level incurred in 2020 than the much higher levels seen in earlier years. This should mean that the group's improving cash flows can be used to reduce indebtedness, the level of pre-sale advances and address the arrears of preference dividend.

Concurrently with the discussions with Mandiri, the group has been exploring alternative sources of finance, including equity (in the form of ordinary or preference shares), equity linked instruments and trade finance to strengthen the group's balance sheet. The group is confident that funding from pre-sale advances can if necessary be continued at current levels and that the group's improving financial position will support further financing if required.

Based on the foregoing and whether or not the current proposals for the replacement of the existing Mandiri loans are agreed, the directors have a reasonable expectation that the company and the group have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the period to 31 December 2023 and to remain viable during that period.

GOING CONCERN

Factors likely to affect the group's future development, performance and position are described in the "Strategic report" of the annual report. The directors have carefully considered those factors, together with the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the group as well as emerging risks which are set out in the "Principal risks and uncertainties" section of the "Strategic report" in the annual report, and have reviewed key sensitivities which could impact on the liquidity of the group.

As at 31 December 2020, the group had cash and cash equivalents of USD11.8 million and borrowings of USD201.2 million (in both cases as set out in note 23 to the group ?nancial statements).

As noted under "Liquidity and financing adequacy" in the "Strategic report" of the annual report, proposals are currently under discussion between the group and Mandiri whereby the existing Mandiri loans to REA Kaltim and SYB would be repaid and replaced with new loans to those companies. The working capital facility provided to REA Kaltim would also be repaid and replaced with two new annual revolving working capital facilities. The new term loans would provide additional funding to the group and would be repayable over a period of eight years. The new working capital facilities would be renewable annually. The proposals are subject to approval by the credit committee of Mandiri. If approved, the proposals would mean that the bank repayments falling due over the 12 month period following the date of approval of the financial statements will be more than covered by the additional funding provided.

As noted under, and for the reason given in, the "Viability statement" above, the group does not expect the breaches of loan covenants by SYB and KMS that occurred in 2020 to recur in 2021.

Concurrently with the discussions with Mandiri, the group has been exploring alternative sources of finance, including equity (in the form of ordinary or preference shares), equity linked instruments and trade finance to strengthen the group's balance sheet. The group is confident that funding from pre-sale advances can if necessary be continued at current levels and that the group's improving financial position will support further financing if required.

As noted in the "Viability statement" above, the group's agricultural operations continue to perform satisfactorily and the group is benefiting from considerably improved prices for CPO and CPKO which seem set to continue for the immediate future, with a currently favourable balance of supply and demand. In addition, the group has received a recent repayment of an advance made to the stone and coal concession companies that are provided with loan funding by the group and can reasonably anticipate further repayments.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -8-

Having regard to the foregoing, based on the group's forecasts and projections (taking into account reasonable possible changes in trading performance and other uncertainties) and having regard to the group's cash position and available borrowings, the directors expect that, whether or not the current proposals for the replacement of the existing Mandiri loans are agreed, the group should be able to operate within its available borrowings for at least 12 months from the date of approval of the financial statements.

For these reasons, the directors have concluded that it is appropriate to prepare the ?nancial statements on a going concern basis.

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

The directors are responsible for preparing the annual report and the financial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

To the best of the knowledge of each of the directors, they confirm that: - the financial statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, give a true and

fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the company and the undertakings

included in the consolidation taken as a whole; - the "Strategic report" section of the annual report includes a fair review of the development and performance of

the business and the position of the company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole,

together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they face; and - the annual report and financial statements, taken as a whole, are fair, balanced and understandable and provide the

information necessary for shareholders to assess the company's position, performance, business model and strategy.

The current directors of the company and their respective functions are set out in the "Board of directors" section of the annual report.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

2020 2019 USD'000 USD'000 Revenue 139,088 124,986 Net (loss) / gain arising from changes in fair value of agricultural produce inventory (777) 5,127 Cost of sales: Depreciation and amortisation (27,969) (27,287) Other costs (82,215) (94,495) Gross profit 28,127 8,331 Distribution costs (2,835) (1,348) Administrative expenses (16,486) (16,097) Operating profit / (loss) 8,806 (9,114) Investment revenues 525 595 Impairments and similar charges (9,483) (3,267) Finance costs (23,098) (31,890) Loss before tax (23,250) (43,676) Tax 7,336 22,303 Loss for the year (15,914) (21,373) Attributable to: Equity shareholders (13,183) (17,814) Non-controlling interests (2,731) (3,559) (15,914) (21,373) Loss per 25p ordinary share (US cents) (30.0) (43.1)

The company is exempt from preparing and disclosing its pro?t and loss account. All operations for both years are continuing.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

2020 2019 USD'000 USD'000 Loss for the year (15,914) (21,373) Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (3,504) 59 Deferred tax on exchange differences 1,769 1,589 (1,735) 1,648 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Actuarial gains / (losses) 1,835 (316) Deferred tax on actuarial (gains) / losses (367) 79 1,468 (237) Total comprehensive income for the year (16,181) (19,962) Attributable to: Equity shareholders (13,450) (16,403) Non-controlling interests (2,731) (3,559) (16,181) (19,962)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2020

2020 2019 USD'000 USD'000 Non-current assets Goodwill 12,578 12,578 Intangible assets 1,098 2,135 Property, plant and equipment 376,551 394,356 Land 39,879 38,598 Financial assets: stone and coal interests 57,548 50,329 Deferred tax assets 8,931 12,642 Non-current receivables 5,302 3,889 Total non-current assets 501,887 514,527 Current assets Inventories 16,069 18,565 Biological assets 2,953 2,764 Trade and other receivables 41,059 53,760 Cash and cash equivalents 11,805 9,528 Total current assets 71,886 84,617 Total assets 573,773 599,144 Current liabilities Trade and other payables (51,644) (63,452) Bank loans (54,148) (19,168) Sterling notes - (38,996) Other loans and payables (7,321) (14,457) Total current liabilities (113,113) (136,073) Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables (20,712) - Bank loans (56,062) (107,757) Sterling notes (42,908) - Dollar notes (26,891) (26,804) Deferred tax liabilities (39,581) (51,941) Other loans and payables (28,690) (23,879) Total non-current liabilities (214,844) (210,381) Total liabilities (327,957) (346,454) Net assets 245,816 252,690 Equity Share capital 133,586 133,586 Share premium account 47,358 47,358 Translation reserve (25,833) (26,032) Retained earnings 70,693 84,779 225,804 239,691 Non-controlling interests 20,012 12,999 Total equity 245,816 252,690

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

Share Share Translation Retained Sub Non- Total capital premium reserve earnings total controlling Equity interests USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 At 1 January 2019 132,528 42,401 (42,470) 114,360 246,819 14,455 261,274 Loss for the year - - - (17,814) (17,814) (3,559) (21,373) Other comprehensive income for the year - - 987 (179) 808 603 1,411 Adjustment in respect of deferred tax provision - - 15,451 (11,588) 3,863 - 3,863 release Issue of new ordinary shares (cash) 1,058 5,079 - - 6,137 - 6,137 Costs of issue - (122) - - (122) - (122) New equity from non-controlling interests - - - - - 1,500 1,500 At 31 December 2019 133,586 47,358 (26,032) 84,779 239,691 12,999 252,690 Loss for the year - - - (13,183) (13,183) (2,731) (15,914) Reserve adjustment relating to warrant issue - - - 1,133 1,133 - 1,133 Other comprehensive income for the year - - 199 (2,036) (1,837) (200) (2,037) New equity from non-controlling interests - - - - - 9,944 9,944 At 31 December 2020 133,586 47,358 (25,833) 70,693 225,804 20,012 245,816

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)