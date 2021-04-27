Anzeige
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -9-

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of 2020 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of 2020 
27-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC (the "company") 
 
ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2020 
 
The company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2020 (including notice of the annual general meeting to be 
held on 10 June 2021) (the "annual report") will shortly be available for downloading from the group's website at 
www.rea.co.uk. 
 
A copy of the notice of annual general meeting will also be available to download from the Investors section (under 
Shareholder information) of the website. The company has arranged for shareholders to be able to listen to the live 
proceedings of the meeting via an audio webcast available to shareholders via the internet. Shareholders are advised to 
check the home page of the website for details of how to access the AGM webcast. 
 
Upon completion of bulk printing, copies of the annual report will be despatched to persons entitled thereto and will 
be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism to be made available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ 
nationalstoragemechanism. 
 
The sections below entitled "Chairman's statement", "Dividends", "Principal risks and uncertainties", "Viability 
statement", "Going concern" and "Directors' responsibilities" have been extracted without material adjustment from the 
annual report. The basis of presentation of the financial information set out below is detailed in note 1 to the 
financial statements below. 
 
 
HIGHLIGHTS 
 
Overview 
 
 - Limited Covid-19 effect on operations; revenues increased and FFB crop consistent with previous years 
 
 - Steady recovery and firm CPO prices with corresponding improvement in group's financial performance 
 
Financial 
 
 - Revenue up 11 per cent to USD139.1 million (2019: USD125.0 million) 
 
 - Cost of sales reduced by 10 per cent to USD110.2 million (2019: USD121.8 million) in part reflecting a full year of the 
  cost saving initiatives implemented in previous year 
 
 - EBITDA more than doubled to USD36.8 million and cash generated doubled to USD53.6 million 
 
 - Pre-tax loss significantly reduced to USD23.2 million (2019: loss of USD43.7 million), after non-recurring impairment 
  and similar charges of USD9.5 million (2019: USD3.3 million) 
 
 - Repayment date of GBP30.9 million nominal of 8.75 per cent sterling notes extended from 2020 to 2025 
 
 - USD7.5 million of loan from DSN converted to equity in REA Kaltim and repayment date of balance of loan of USD11.1 
  million postponed from 2020 to 2025 
 
 - Advanced stage discussions to replace outstanding bank loans to REA Kaltim and SYB with new term loans of longer 
  duration, substantially increasing the net bank funding available to the group over the next three years 
 
 - Group net indebtedness reduced from USD207.8 million in 2019 to USD189.4 million in 2020 
 
Agricultural operations 
 
 - FFB production of 785,850 tonnes (2019: 800,666 tonnes) despite excessively wet weather and Covid-19 related travel 
  restrictions impacting harvester availability in peak cropping months 
 
 - Third party FFB of 185,515 tonnes (2019: 198,737 tonnes) 
 
 - Pressure on CPO extraction rates from adverse Covid-19 impact on progress of mill works and sub-optimal loose fruit 
  collection in the peak crop period, with average extraction rate of 22.5 per cent (2019: 23.0 per cent) 
 
Stone and coal interests 
 
 - Arrangements progressing for quarrying of the andesite stone concession (held by local partner, ATP) to produce 
  crushed stone for a neighbouring coal company road through the group's estates, for local government projects and 
  for other local users of crushed stone 
 
 - With better coal prices and Covid-19 concerns subsiding, activity at the Kota Bangun coal concession (held by local 
  partner, IPA) resumed with the contractor aiming to commence operations later in 2021 
 
 - Revenue from IPA coal operations also expected in 2021 from shipping coal on behalf of other coal concessions 
  through IPA's port 
 
 - Group aiming to recover its loans to the coal concession holding companies and to withdraw from its coal interests 
  as soon as practicable 
 
 - Unmeritorious arbitration claims against IPA dismissed and indemnity costs awarded to and recovered by IPA 
 
Outlook 
 
 - CPO prices expected to remain firm at or around current levels with growth in global demand for vegetable oils 
  outstripping the growth in supply 
 
 - Annual capital expenditure to be maintained at recent more moderate levels; 2021 expenditure to be concentrated on 
  completing expansion of the group's newest oil mill and extension planting of remaining small pockets of land 
  available in existing estates 
 
 - Firm CPO prices and steady operational performance underpinning the group's improving financial position and 
  outlook 
 
 - Financing options, including equity, equity-linked instruments and trade finance, being explored to strengthen the 
  balance sheet 
 
 - Preference dividends arising in 2021 to be paid during the year with the group aiming progressively to catch up 
  preference dividend arrears as soon as circumstances prudently permit 
 
 
 
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT 
 
2020 was a year of two halves. While operationally, satisfactory crop yields were achieved, the sharp fall in the 
market prices of CPO and CPKO immediately following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic had a significant negative 
impact on results for the first half. As prices steadily recovered through the second half, there was a corresponding 
improvement in financial performance. 
 
Operationally, the impact of Covid-19 on the group has been limited. The group experienced delays in deliveries of some 
supplies, as well as travel restrictions that prevented or delayed employees and contractors from returning to the 
estates. Changes to work practices, on-site testing of employees and other preventative measures, as recommended in the 
Indonesian government's guidelines, have been introduced and it is pleasing to report that, to date, only some 0.2 per 
cent of the work force has been infected with Covid-19, the majority with no serious symptoms as categorised by the 
Indonesian health department. 
 
Climatic factors and respect for the environment are integral to the operations of an agricultural group and the 
directors are conscious of, and seek to mitigate as far as possible, the impacts of climate change. For some years the 
group has been monitoring and publishing its carbon footprint calculated by using PalmGHG, a tool developed by the 
Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil. For 2020, emissions are now disclosed under "Sustainability" in the "Strategic 
report" of the annual report in accordance with the recently implemented Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting rules 
("SECR"); emissions under PalmGHG as well as SECR will continue to be published on the group's website at 
www.rea.co.uk. 
 
After an encouraging start to the year, the CPO price fell sharply to a low of USD510 per tonne, CIF Rotterdam, in mid 
May, reflecting the dramatic slowdown in world demand as a result of Covid-19. The recovery in the second half of the 
year saw prices closing the year at USD940 per tonne as a result of restocking in India and China and reduced production 
in the major producing countries. 
 
Unfortunately, producers were not able to realise the full benefit of the price increase as the Indonesian government 
made changes to the export levy scale in order to fund continuing subsidies to Indonesian manufacturers of biodiesel, 
who were under pressure from relatively low crude oil prices, and to support measures designed to benefit the oil palm 
industry. 
 
Notwithstanding the impact of export duty and the increased export levy (as set out in the company's press release in 
December 2020), gross margins in 2020 were a considerable improvement on 2019. The average selling price for the 
group's CPO in 2020, on an FOB basis at the port of Samarinda, net of export levy and duty, was USD558 (2019: USD453) per 
tonne. The average selling price for the group's CPKO, on the same basis, was USD601 (2019: USD533) per tonne. 
 
Despite the impact of delayed crop ripening and excessively wet weather in the second half of the year, as well as some 
shortfall in the availability of harvesters who were unable to travel to the estates due to Covid-19 related travel 
restrictions, the group achieved a good production outcome in 2020. FFB at 785,850 tonnes were slightly short of the 
total for 2019 of 800,666 tonnes, producing a yield per mature hectare of 22.6 tonnes (2019: 24.2 tonnes). Third party 
harvested FFB was similarly impacted in 2020, with FFB totalling 185,515 tonnes compared with 198,737 tonnes in 2019. 
 
CPO production totalled 213,536 tonnes in 2020 compared with 224,856 tonnes in 2019, reflecting both the lower level of 
FFB and lower extraction rates. CPO extraction rates, which averaged 22.5 per cent for the year compared with 23.0 per 
cent in 2019, were squeezed by a combination of delays in completing scheduled works in the mills and some 
inefficiencies in loose fruit collection during the peak crop period in the latter months of the year. The mill works 
were delayed by a shortage of spare parts and the unavailability of contractors during the worst periods of the 
Covid-19 pandemic. Production of both CPKO and palm kernels fared better by contrast at, respectively, 16,164 (2019: 
15,305) tonnes and 47,186 tonnes (2019: 46,326). 
 
Revenue for 2020 amounted to USD139.1 million, approximately 11 per cent higher than the USD125.0 million for 2019, 
reflecting the higher prices for CPO and CPKO during the second half of the year. With a full year's benefit of the

cost saving initiatives implemented during 2019, cost of sales was successfully reduced by some 10 per cent to USD110.2 
million compared with USD121.8 million in 2019. These improvements led to a doubling of earnings before interest, 
taxation, depreciation and amortisation ("EBITDA") to USD36.8 million in 2020 (2019: USD18.2 million) and a significant 
improvement in the operating result, a profit of USD8.8 million in 2020 (2019: loss of USD9.1 million). 
 
Finance costs for the year totalled USD23.1 million compared with USD31.9 million in 2019, although the comparison is 
distorted by exchange rate movements (arising in relation to sterling and rupiah borrowings) which produced a loss of 
USD0.3 million in 2020 compared with a loss of USD8.6 million in 2019. Moreover, additional finance costs of USD2.2 million 
were incurred in 2020 in connection with the extension of the repayment date of the GBP30.9 million 8.75 per cent 
sterling notes from 2020 to 2025. Excluding such movements, with the reduction in average borrowings between 2019 and 
2020, finance charges were slightly lower in 2020 at USD20.6 million against USD23.3 million in 2019. 
 
Impairment costs, consisting principally of provisions against costs of transferring land to smallholder schemes and 
expenditure on a land allocation that has been relinquished and therefore written off, amounted to USD9.5 million 
compared with USD3.3 million in 2019. In consequence, the group made a loss before tax of USD23.2 million compared with 
USD43.7 million in 2019. 
 
Immediate cash constraints and the prospect of the very significant debt repayments falling due in 2021 and 2022 caused 
the directors again to defer payment of dividends on the preference shares. 
 
Group equity (including preference share capital) at 31 December 2020 totalled USD225.8 million compared with USD239.7 
million at 31 December 2019. The group's local partner in REA Kaltim supported the group in increasing the equity of 
REA Kaltim during 2020, converting USD7.5 million of loans to REA Kaltim into new equity. Similar changes to the capital 
structures of CDM, KMS and SYB resulted in new equity being contributed by the minority shareholders of those 
subsidiaries resulting in an overall increase in the equity of REA Kaltim and its subsidiaries of USD9.9 million. As a 
result, non-controlling interests at 31 December 2020 amounted to USD20.0 million compared with USD13.0 million at 31 
December 2019. 
 
Current liabilities shown by the consolidated balance at 31 December 2020 amounted to USD113.1 million, reflecting the 
inclusion of amounts totalling USD30.5 million of loans from the group's Indonesian bankers, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) 
Tbk ("Mandiri"), to SYB and KMS that would have been classified as non-current liabilities were it not for certain 
breaches by those companies of loan covenants applicable at the balance sheet date. Mandiri has subsequently waived the 
breaches in question. 
 
Bank indebtedness was reduced by USD15.8 million in 2020, although the reduction was in part financed by increased 
pre-sale advances from customers against forward sale commitments of CPO and CPKO. As at 31 December 2020, net 
indebtedness amounted to USD189.4 million, compared with USD207.8 million at 31 December 2019. 
 
Proposals are currently under discussion with Mandiri whereby the existing Mandiri loans to REA Kaltim and SYB would be 
repaid and replaced with new loans to those companies. The working capital facility provided to REA Kaltim would also 
be repaid and replaced with two new annual revolving working capital facilities. The new term loans would provide 
additional funding to the group and would be repayable over a period of eight years while the new working capital 
facilities would be renewable annually. The proposals are subject to approval by the credit committee of Mandiri. If 
approved, net bank funding available to the group over the three years to end 2023 would be substantially increased. 
 
Concurrently with the discussions with Mandiri, the directors have been exploring other financing options, including 
equity (in the form of ordinary or preference shares), equity linked instruments and trade finance with the aim of 
strengthening the group's balance sheet and addressing the arrears of preference dividend. 
 
Provided that CPO prices remain at current levels, the directors believe that cash flows are currently adequate to 
support payment of the current year's preference share dividends but, pending greater certainty on future cash flows, 
they are not yet in a position to provide guidance regarding payment of the arrears of preference dividend, which now 
stand at 18p per share. The directors recognise the importance of paying these arrears and will aim progressively to 
catch up such arrears as soon as circumstances prudently permit. 
 
The group aims to recover its loans from the coal concession holding companies and to withdraw from its coal interests 
as soon as practicable. Following a recovery in Indonesian coal prices, activity is now resuming at the Kota Bangun 
coal concession held by the group's local partners in its stone and coal interests with a view to commencing operations 
later in 2021. Additional revenues are expected to accrue to the concession holding company, PT Indo Pancadasa Agrotama 
("IPA"), from fees charged to two neighbouring coal concessions that are planning to ship coal through IPA's port, as 
well as potentially through the sale of building sand recovered from the overburden that will be removed when mining 
recommences. 
 
During 2020, the stone concession holding company entered into an agreement with a neighbouring coal company to supply 
andesite stone for a new road to be built by the coal company through the group's estates. After being put on hold for 
much of the year due to Covid-19, road building works are now being progressed. For both the coal mining and stone 
quarrying projects, it is intended that the appointed contractors will fund the required development expenditure in 
exchange for a participation in the profits from the mine or quarry. 
 
The first few months of 2021 have seen continuing firm CPO prices. At reference prices (being prices broadly equivalent 
to CIF Rotterdam prices) between USD770 and USD1,000 per tonne, an Indonesian exporter of CPO receives, after deduction of 
export duty and levy, substantially the same net price per tonne. However, the CPO price, CIF Rotterdam, currently 
stands at USD1,240 per tonne and exporters benefit from approximately half of the excess of this price over USD1,000. With 
these good prices, the group's financial position and outlook continues to improve. Production is at good levels, and 
maintenance and completion of repair works throughout the operations should enhance efficiencies between the estates 
and mills leading to improving extraction rates. Whilst some capital expenditure will necessarily be incurred on 
replacement of plant, replanting of the oldest plantings and limited extension planting, completion of the extension of 
the group's newest mill, which was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, will ensure that the group continues to have 
sufficient processing capacity for the foreseeable future. With better cash flows, the group looks forward to 
strengthening the group balance sheet and addressing the arrears on the preference dividend. 
 
David J BLACKETT 
Chairman 
 
 
DIVIDENDS 
 
In view of the dif?cult trading conditions prevailing during 2020 and the group's financial performance, the directors 
concluded that the payment of the ?xed semi-annual dividends on the 9 per cent cumulative preference shares that fell 
due on 30 June and 31 December 2020 should be deferred and that the half yearly preference dividends that were due on 
30 June 2019 and 31 December 2019 should also continue to be deferred. 
 
Provided that CPO prices remain at current levels, the preference dividends arising on 30 June 2021 and 31 December 
2021 are expected to be paid during the year. The group recognises the importance of paying the arrears on the 
preference dividend, which now stand at 18p per share, and aims progressively to catch up the preference dividend 
arrears as soon as circumstances prudently permit. 
 
While the dividends on the preference shares are more than six months in arrear, the company is not permitted to pay 
dividends on its ordinary shares. In view of the results reported for 2020, the directors would not anyway have 
considered it appropriate to declare or recommend the payment of any dividend on the ordinary shares in respect of 2020 
even if this were permitted. 
 
 
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 
 
The sixty first annual general meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc will be held at 32-36 Great Portland Street, London W1W 
8QX on 10 June 2021 at 10.00 am. 
 
Attendance 
 
Ordinarily, the company welcomes shareholders to attend the annual general meeting in person and particularly so after 
the restrictions necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic that prevented in-person meetings in 2020. At the time of 
publication of this Notice, however, the UK Government's guidance with respect to Covid-19 does not permit the company 
to hold large in-person meetings. Accordingly, the annual general meeting is to be held as a closed meeting with the 
minimum attendance required to form a quorum. 
 
Shareholders and others entitled to attend will not be permitted to attend the annual general meeting in person but can 
be represented by the chairman of the meeting acting as their proxy. 
 
Shareholders are: 
a) strongly encouraged to submit a proxy vote on each of the resolutions in the notice in advance of the meeting: 
 
(i) via the website of the registrars, Link Group ("Link"), at www.signalshares.com (and so that the appointment is 
received by the service by no later than 10.00 am on 8 June 2021) or via the CREST electronic proxy appointment 
service; or 
 
(ii) by completing, signing and returning a form of proxy to Link as soon as possible and, in any event, so as to 
arrive by no later than 10.00 am on 8 June 2021

and given the restrictions on attendance, shareholders are strongly encouraged to appoint the chairman of the meeting 
as their proxy rather than a named person who will not be permitted to attend the meeting. 
 
b) encouraged to submit ahead of the meeting any questions for the directors, together with the name of the submitting 
shareholder (and, if different, the name of the registered shareholder as it appears on the company's register of 
members) to the following email address: AGM2021@rea.co.uk so as to be received by no later than 5.00 pm on 7 June 
2021. Shareholders are directed to the notes pages of the notice for guidance on members' rights to ask questions and 
when the company will cause them to be answered. 
 
The company: 
 
a) has arranged for shareholders to be able to listen to the live proceedings of the meeting via an audio webcast 
available to shareholders via the internet. Shareholders are advised to check the home page of the group's website at 
www.rea.co.uk for details of how to access the AGM webcast. Please note that shareholders will not be able to actively 
participate in the meeting by voting on the resolutions during the webcast. Accordingly, and as noted above, 
shareholders are encouraged to vote on the resolutions and to submit questions in advance of the meeting, although 
questions may also be submitted via the webcast during the meeting; and 
 
b) will continue to closely monitor the situation in the lead up to the meeting and will make any further updates about 
the meeting on the home page and the Investors section (under Regulatory news) of the group's website at www.rea.co.uk. 
Shareholders are accordingly requested to watch the group's website for any such further updates. 
 
The health and wellbeing of the company's shareholders, directors and employees, is of paramount importance and the 
company shall take such further steps in relation to the meeting as are appropriate with this in mind. 
 
The directors and the chairman of the meeting and any person so authorised by the directors reserve the right, as set 
out in article 67 in the company's articles of association, to take such action as they think fit for securing the 
safety of people at the meeting and promoting the orderly conduct of business at the meeting. 
 
 
PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES 
 
The group's business involves risks and uncertainties. Identi?cation, assessment, management and mitigation of the 
risks associated with environmental, social and governance matters forms part of the group's system of internal control 
for which the board has ultimate responsibility. The board discharges that responsibility as described in "Corporate 
governance" in the annual report. 
 
Those principal risks and uncertainties that the directors currently consider to be material or prospectively material 
are described below. There are or may be other risks and uncertainties faced by the group (such as future natural 
disasters or acts of God, such as the Covid-19 pandemic) that the directors currently deem immaterial, or of which they 
are unaware, that may have a material adverse impact on the group. 
 
In addition to the risks that have long been normal aspects of its business, the group faced potential impacts from the 
Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and continues to do so. Assessment of the continuing risk of this pandemic is measured 
against the impacts experienced to date and the likelihood of further impacts in the future. The pandemic has had 
limited direct effect on the group's day to day operations, albeit that it has necessitated changes to certain working 
practices, but there was a negative impact on markets for CPO and CPKO in 2020, the extent of which is covered 
elsewhere in the "Strategic report". Potential future consequences of Covid-19 could include a further economic 
downturn depressing prices for CPO and CPKO, adverse effects on employee health, loss of production and inability to 
make deliveries of palm products. Each of these could then negatively affect the group's ?nances. However, as economies 
have firmed, CPO and CPKO prices have strengthened and with the gradual rollout of vaccines, the risks associated with 
Covid-19 to the group's employees, production, deliveries and markets are diminishing. 
 
The risks detailed below as relating to "Agricultural operations - Expansion" and "Stone and coal interests" are 
prospective rather than immediate material risks because the group is currently not expanding its agricultural 
operations and the stone and coal concessions in which the group holds interests are not currently being mined. 
However, such risks will apply when, as is contemplated, expansion and mining are resumed or commence. The effect of an 
adverse incident relating to the stone and coal interests, as referred to below, could impact the ability of the stone 
and coal companies to repay their loans. As noted in the "Strategic report" of the annual report, it is ultimately the 
group's intention to withdraw from its coal interests. 
 
Material risks, related policies and the group's successes and failures with respect to environmental, social and 
governance matters and the measures taken in response to any failures are described in more detail under 
"Sustainability" in the annual report. Where risks are reasonably capable of mitigation, the group seeks to mitigate 
them. Beyond that, the directors endeavour to manage the group's ?nances on a basis that leaves the group with some 
capacity to withstand adverse impacts from identi?ed areas of risk, but such management cannot provide insurance 
against every possible eventuality. 
 
The directors have carefully reviewed the potential impact on its operations of the various possible outcomes following 
the termination of UK membership of the European Union ("Brexit"). Such outcomes may result in a movement in sterling 
against the dollar and rupiah with consequential impact on the group dollar translation of its sterling costs and 
sterling liabilities. The directors do not believe that such impact (which could be positive or negative) would be 
material in the overall context of the group. Beyond this, and considering that the group's entire operations are in 
Indonesia, the directors do not see Brexit as posing a signi?cant risk to the group. 
 
Risks assessed by the directors as being of particular signi?cance, including climate change, are those detailed below 
under: 
 
 - "Agricultural operations - Produce prices" 
 - "General - Funding" 
 - "Agricultural operations - Climatic factors" 
 - "Agricultural operations - Other operational factors". 
 
The directors' assessment, as respects produce prices and funding, re?ects the key importance of those risks in 
relation to the matters considered in the "Viability statement" in the "Directors' report" of the annual report and, as 
respects climatic and other factors, the negative impact that could result from adverse incidence of such risks. 
 
Risk               Potential impact            Mitigating or other relevant considerations 
 
Agricultural operations 
 
 
Climatic factors 
 
 
Material variations from the norm A loss of crop or reduction in the   Over a long period, crop levels should be 
in climatic conditions      quality of harvest resulting in loss of reasonably predictable 
                 potential revenue 
 
 
Unusually low levels of rainfall A reduction in subsequent crop levels  Operations are located in an area of high 
that lead to a water availability resulting in loss of potential revenue; rainfall. Notwithstanding some seasonal 
below the minimum required for  the reduction is likely to be broadly  variations, annual rainfall is usually 
the normal development of the oil proportional to the cumulative size of adequate for normal development 
palm               the water deficit 
 
 
                 Delayed crop formation resulting in   Normal sunshine hours in the location of the 
Overcast conditions        loss of potential revenue        operations are well suited to the cultivation 
                                     of oil palm 
 
 
                                     The group has established a permanent 
                                     downstream loading facility, where the river 
                                     is tidal. In addition, road access between 
Low levels of rainfall disrupting Inability to obtain delivery of estate the ports of Samarinda and Balikpapan and the 
river transport or, in an extreme supplies or to evacuate CPO and CPKO  estates offers a viable alternative route for 
situation, bringing it to a    (possibly leading to suspension of   transport with any associated additional cost 
standstill            harvesting)               more than outweighed by avoidance of the 
                                     potential negative impact of disruption to 
                                     the business cycle by any delay in evacuating 
                                     CPO 
 
Cultivation risks 
 
 
Failure to achieve optimal upkeep A reduction in harvested crop resulting The group has adopted standard operating 
standards             in loss of potential revenue      practices designed to achieve required upkeep 
                                     standards 
 
 
Pest and disease damage to oil  A loss of crop or reduction in the   The group adopts best agricultural practice 
palms and growing crops      quality of harvest resulting in loss of to limit pests and diseases 
                 potential revenue 
 
 
Other operational factors

Shortages of necessary inputs to Disruption of operations or increased  The group maintains stocks of necessary 
the operations, such as fuel and input costs leading to reduced profit  inputs to provide resilience and has 
fertiliser            margins                 established biogas plants to improve its 
                                     self-reliance in relation to fuel 
 
 
                 FFB crops becoming rotten or over-ripe The group endeavours to maintain a sufficient 
                 leading either to a loss of CPO     complement of harvesters within its workforce 
A hiatus in harvesting,      production (and hence revenue) or to  to harvest expected crops and to maintain 
collection or processing of FFB  the production of CPO that has an above resilience in its palm oil mills with each of 
crops               average free fatty acid content and is the mills operating separately and some 
                 saleable only at a discount to normal  ability within each mill to switch from steam 
                 market prices              based to biogas or diesel based electricity 
                                     generation 
 
 
                                     The group's bulk storage facilities have 
Disruptions to river transport  The requirement for CPO and CPKO    adequate capacity and further storage 
between the main area of     storage exceeding available capacity  facilities are afforded by the fleet of 
operations and the Port of    and forcing a temporary cessation in  barges. Together, these have hitherto always 
Samarinda or delays in collection FFB harvesting or processing with a   proved adequate to meet the group's 
of CPO and CPKO from the     resultant loss of crop and       requirements for CPO and CPKO storage and may 
transhipment terminal       consequential loss of potential revenue be expanded to accommodate anticipated 
                                     increases in production 
 
 
Occurrence of an uninsured or 
inadequately insured adverse                       The group maintains insurance at levels that 
event; certain risks (such as                       it considers reasonable against those risks 
crop loss through fire or other  Material loss of potential revenues or that can be economically insured and 
perils), for which insurance   claims against the group        mitigates uninsured risks to the extent 
cover is either not available or                     reasonably feasible by management practices 
is considered disproportionately 
expensive, are not insured 
 
Produce prices 
 
 
Volatility of CPO and CPKO prices                     Price swings should be moderated by the fact 
which as primary commodities may                     that the annual oilseed crops account for the 
be affected by levels of world  Reduced revenue from the sale of CPO  major proportion of world vegetable oil 
economic activity and factors   and CPKO production and a consequent  production and producers of such crops can 
affecting the world economy,   reduction in cash flow         reduce or increase their production within a 
including levels of inflation and                     relatively short time frame 
interest rates 
 
 
                                     The Indonesian government allows the free 
Restriction on sale of the                        export of CPO and CPKO but applies sliding 
group's CPO and CPKO at world   Reduced revenue from the sale of CPO  scales of charges on exports, which are 
market prices including      and CPKO production and a consequent  varied from time to time in response to 
restrictions on Indonesian    reduction in cash flow         prevailing prices, to allow producers 
exports of palm products and                       economic margins. The export levy charge 
imposition of high export charges                     funds biodiesel subsidies and thus supports 
                                     the local price of CPO and CPKO 
 
 
Distortion of world markets for                      The imposition of controls or taxes on CPO or 
CPO and CPKO by the imposition of Depression of selling prices for CPO  CPKO in one area can be expected to result in 
import controls or taxes in    and CPKO if arbitrage between markets  greater consumption of alternative vegetable 
consuming countries, for example, for competing vegetable oils proves   oils within that area and the substitution 
by imposition of reciprocal trade insufficient to compensate for the   outside that area of CPO and CPKO for other 
barriers or tariffs between major market distortion created        vegetable oils 
economies 
 
 
Expansion 
 
 
                                     The group holds significant fully titled or 
Failure to secure in full, or   Inability to complete, or delays in   allocated land areas suitable for planting. 
delays in securing, the land or  completing, the planned extension    It works continuously to maintain up to date 
funding required for the group's planting programme with a consequential permits for the planting of these areas and 
planned extension planting    reduction in the group's prospective  aims to manage its finances to ensure, in so 
programme             growth                 far as practicable, that it will be able to 
                                     fund any planned extension planting programme 
 
 
A shortfall in achieving the 
group's planned extension 
planting programme impacting   A possible adverse effect on market   The group maintains flexibility in its 
negatively the continued growth  perceptions as to the value of the   planting programme to be able to respond to 
of the group           company's securities          changes in circumstances 
 
 
Climate change 
 
 
                                     A negative effect on production would 
                                     similarly affect many other oil palm growers 
Changes to levels and regularity                     in South East Asia leading to a reduction in 
of rainfall and sunlight hours  Reduced production           CPO and CPKO supply, which would be likely to 
                                     result in higher prices for CPO and CPKO in 
                                     turn providing at least some offset against 
                                     reduced production 
 
                 Increasing requirement for bunding or  Only five to ten per cent of the group's 
Increase in water levels in the  loss of plantings in low lying areas  existing plantings are in low lying or flood 
rivers running though the estates susceptible to flooding         prone areas. These areas are being bunded, 
                                     subject to environmental considerations 
 
 
Environmental, social and 
governance practices 
 
Failure by the agricultural                        The group has established standard practices 
operations to meet the standards                     designed to ensure that it meets its 
expected of them as a large    Reputational and financial damage    obligations, monitors performance against 
employer of significant economic                     those practices and investigates thoroughly 
importance to local communities                      and takes action to prevent recurrence in 
                                     respect of any failures identified 
 
 
Criticism of the group's                         The group is committed to sustainable 
environmental practices by                        development of oil palm and has obtained RSPO 
conservation organisations                        certification for most of its current 
scrutinising land areas that fall                     operations. All group oil palm plantings are 
within a region that in places  Reputational and financial damage    on land areas that have been previously 
includes substantial areas of                       logged and zoned by the Indonesian 
unspoilt primary rain forest                       authorities as appropriate for agricultural 
inhabited by diverse flora and                      development. The group maintains substantial 
fauna                                   conservation reserves that safeguard 
                                     landscape level biodiversity 
 
 
Community relations 
 
 
                                     The group seeks to foster mutually beneficial 
                                     economic and social interaction between the 
                 Disruption of operations, including   local villages and the agricultural

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -5- 

A material breakdown in relations blockages restricting access to oil   operations. In particular, the group gives 
between the group and the host  palm plantings and mills, resulting in priority to applications for employment from 
population in the area of the   reduced and poorer quality CPO and CPKO members of the local population, encourages 
agricultural operations      production               local farmers and tradesmen to act as 
                                     suppliers to the group, its employees and 
                                     their dependents and promotes smallholder 
                                     development of oil palm plantings 
 
Disputes over compensation                        The group has established standard procedures 
payable for land areas allocated Disruption of operations, including   to ensure fair and transparent compensation 
to the group that were previously blockages restricting access to the   negotiations and encourages the local 
used by local communities for the area the subject of the disputed    authorities, with whom the group has 
cultivation of crops or as    compensation              developed good relations and who are 
respects which local communities                     therefore generally supportive of the group, 
otherwise have rights                           to assist in mediating settlements 
 
                                     Where claims from individuals in relation to 
Individuals party to a      Disruption of operations, including   compensation agreements are found to have a 
compensation agreement      blockages restricting access to the   valid basis the group seeks to agree a new 
subsequently denying or disputing areas the subject of the compensation  compensation arrangement; where such claims 
aspects of the agreement     disputed by the affected individuals  are found to be falsely based the group 
                                     encourages appropriate action by the local 
                                     authorities 
 
Stone and coal interests 
 
 
Operational factors 
 
 
                                     The stone and coal concession companies 
Failure by external contractors                      endeavour to use experienced contractors, to 
to achieve agreed production   Under recovery of receivables      supervise them closely and to take care to 
volumes with optimal stripping                      ensure that they have equipment of capacity 
values or extraction rates                        appropriate for the planned production 
                                     volumes 
 
 
External factors, in particular                      Deliveries are not normally time critical and 
weather, delaying or preventing  Delays to or under recovery of     adverse external factors would not normally 
delivery of extracted stone and  receivables               have a continuing impact for more than a 
coal                                   limited period 
 
 
Geological assessments, which are Unforeseen extraction complications   The stone and coal concession companies seek 
extrapolations based on      causing cost overruns and production  to ensure the accuracy of geological 
statistical sampling, proving   delays or failure to achieve projected assessments of any extraction programme 
inaccurate            production 
 
 
Prices 
 
 
                                     There are currently no other stone quarries 
Local competition reducing stone                     in the vicinity of the stone concessions and 
prices and volatility of     Reduced revenue and a consequent    the cost of transporting stone should 
international coal prices     reduction in recovery of receivables  restrict competition. The high quality of the 
                                     coal in the main coal concession may limit 
                                     volatility 
 
Imposition of additional                         The Indonesian government has not to date 
royalties or duties on the    Reduced revenue and a consequent    imposed measures that would seriously affect 
extraction of stone or coal    reduction in recovery of receivables  the viability of Indonesian stone quarrying 
                                     or coal mining operations 
 
 
                 Inability to supply product within the Geological assessments ahead of commencement 
Unforeseen variations in quality specifications that are, at any     of extraction operations should have 
of deposits            particular time, in demand with     identified any material variations in quality 
                 consequent loss of revenue 
 
 
Environmental, social and 
governance practices 
 
                                     The areas of the stone and coal concessions 
                                     are relatively small and should not be 
                                     difficult to supervise. The stone and coal 
Failure by the stone and coal                       concession companies are committed to 
interests to meet the standards  Reputational and financial damage    international standards of best environmental 
expected of them                             and social practice and, in particular, to 
                                     proper management of waste water and 
                                     reinstatement of quarried and mined areas on 
                                     completion of extraction operations 
 
General 
 
 
Currency 
 
 
                                     As respects costs and sterling denominated 
                                     shareholder capital, the group considers that 
                                     this risk is inherent in the group's business 
                 Adverse exchange movements on those   and structure and must simply be accepted. As 
Strengthening of sterling or the components of group costs and funding  respects borrowings, where practicable the 
rupiah against the dollar     that arise in rupiah or sterling    group seeks to borrow in dollars but, when 
                                     borrowing in another currency, considers it 
                                     better to accept the resultant currency risk 
                                     than to hedge that risk with hedging 
                                     instruments 
 
Funding 
 
 
                                     The group maintains good relations with its 
Bank debt repayment instalments                      bankers and other holders of debt who have 
and other debt maturities                         generally been receptive to reasonable 
coincide with periods of adverse                     requests to moderate debt profiles or waive 
trading and negotiations with                       covenants when circumstances require as was 
bankers and investors are not   Inability to meet liabilities as they  the case when waivers of certain breaches of 
successful in rescheduling    fall due                bank loan covenants by group companies at 31 
instalments, extending maturities                     December 2020 were subsequently waived; 
or otherwise concluding                          moreover, the directors believe that the 
satisfactory refinancing                         fundamentals of the group's business will 
arrangements                               normally facilitate procurement of additional 
                                     equity capital should this prove necessary 
 
 
Counterparty risk 
 
 
                                     The group maintains strict controls over its 
                                     financial exposures which include regular 
Default by a supplier, customer  Loss of any prepayment, unpaid sales  reviews of the creditworthiness of 
or financial institution     proceeds or deposit           counterparties and limits on exposures to 
                                     counterparties. Sales are generally made on 
                                     the basis of cash against documents 
 
Regulatory exposure 
 
 
New, and changes to, laws and                       The directors are not aware of any specific

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -6- 

regulations that affect the group Restriction on the group's ability to  planned changes that would adversely affect 
(including, in particular, laws  retain its current structure or to   the group to a material extent; current 
and regulations relating to land continue operating as currently     regulations restricting the size of oil palm 
tenure, work permits for                         growers in Indonesia will not impact the 
expatriate staff and taxation)                      group for the foreseeable future 
 
Breach of the various continuing                     The group endeavours to ensure compliance 
conditions attaching to the                        with the continuing conditions attaching to 
group's land rights and the stone                     its land rights and concessions and that its 
and coal concessions (including  Civil sanctions and, in an extreme   activities and the activities of the stone 
conditions requiring utilisation case, loss of the affected rights or  and coal concession companies are conducted 
of the rights and concessions) or concessions               within the terms of the licences and permits 
failure to maintain all permits                      that are held and that licences and permits 
and licences required for the                       are obtained and renewed as necessary 
group's operations 
 
 
                                     The group has traditionally had, and 
Failure by the group to meet the                     continues to maintain, strong controls in 
standards expected in relation to Reputational damage and criminal    this area because Indonesia, where all of the 
human rights, slavery,      sanctions                group's operations are located, has been 
anti-bribery and corruption                        classified as relatively high risk by the 
                                     International Transparency Corruption 
                                     Perceptions Index 
 
Restrictions on foreign                          The group endeavours to maintain good 
investment in Indonesian mining  Constraints on the group's ability to  relations with local partners to ensure that 
concessions, limiting the     recover its investment         returns appropriately reflect agreed 
effectiveness of co-investment                      arrangements 
arrangements with local partners 
 
 
Country exposure 
 
 
                                     In the recent past, Indonesia has been stable 
                                     and the Indonesian economy has continued to 
                                     grow but, in the late 1990s, Indonesia 
                 Difficulties in maintaining operational experienced severe economic turbulence and 
Deterioration in the political or standards particularly if there was a  there have been subsequent occasional 
economic situation in Indonesia  consequential deterioration in the   instances of civil unrest, often attributed 
                 security situation           to ethnic tensions, in certain parts of 
                                     Indonesia. The group has never, since the 
                                     inception of its East Kalimantan operations 
                                     in 1989, been adversely affected by regional 
                                     security problems 
 
                 Restriction on the transfer of fees,  The directors are not aware of any 
                 interest and dividends from Indonesia  circumstances that would lead them to believe 
Introduction of exchange controls to the UK with potential consequential that, under current political conditions, any 
or other restrictions on foreign negative implications for the servicing Indonesian government authority would impose 
owned operations in Indonesia   of UK obligations and payment of    exchange controls or otherwise seek to 
                 dividends; loss of effective management restrict the group's freedom to manage its 
                 control                 operations 
 
                                     The group accepts there is a significant 
                                     possibility that foreign owners may be 
                                     required over time to divest partially 
Mandatory reduction of foreign  Forced divestment of interests in    ownership of Indonesian oil palm operations 
ownership of Indonesian      Indonesia at below market values with  but has no reason to believe that such 
plantation operations       consequential loss of value       divestment would be at anything other than 
                                     market value. Moreover, the group has local 
                                     participation in all its Indonesian 
                                     subsidiaries 
 
Miscellaneous relationships 
 
 
                                     The group appreciates its material dependence 
                                     upon its staff and employees and endeavours 
Disputes with staff and employees Disruption of operations and consequent to manage this dependence in accordance with 
                 loss of revenues            international employment standards as 
                                     detailed under "Employees" in 
                                     "Sustainability" of the annual report 
 
                 Reliance on the Indonesian courts for 
                 enforcement of the agreements governing 
                 its arrangements with local partners  The group endeavours to maintain cordial 
Breakdown in relationships with  with the uncertainties that any     relations with its local investors by seeking 
the local shareholders in the   juridical process involves and with any their support for decisions affecting their 
company's Indonesian subsidiaries failure of enforcement likely to have a interests and responding constructively to 
                 material negative impact on the value  any concerns that they may have 
                 of the stone and coal interests because 
                 the concessions are legally owned by 
                 the group's local partners

VIABILITY STATEMENT

The group's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position are described in the "Strategic report" of the annual report which also provides (under the heading "Finance") a description of the group's cash ?ow, liquidity and ?nancing adequacy and treasury policies. In addition, note 23 to the consolidated ?nancial statements in the annual report includes information as to the group's policy, objectives, and processes for managing capital, its ?nancial risk management objectives, details of ?nancial instruments and hedging policies and exposures to credit and liquidity risks.

The "Principal risks and uncertainties" section of the "Strategic report" in the annual report describes the material risks faced by the group and actions taken to mitigate those risks. In particular, there are risks associated with the group's local operating environment and the group is materially dependent upon selling prices for CPO and CPKO over which it has no control. Possible risks associated with the Covid-19 pandemic and emerging risks are also addressed in this section of the report.

The group has material indebtedness, in the form of bank loans and listed notes. At 31 December 2020 (after reflecting the waiver of covenant breaches referred to in "Capital structure" under the heading "Finance" in the "Strategic report" of the annual report), the equivalent of USD54.1 million rupiah denominated term bank loans were due for repayment over the period 2021 to 2023 and, in addition, a rupiah working capital loan, equivalent to USD5.0 million, was subject to annual renewal in November of each year. Of the listed notes, USD27.0 million of 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2022 (the "dollar notes") are due for repayment on 30 June 2022. In view of the material component of the group's indebtedness falling due in the period to 31 December 2023, the directors have chosen this period for their assessment of the long term viability of the group.

The group's present level of indebtedness reflects a number of challenges that have confronted the group in recent years. Over the period 2015 to 2017, group crops fell considerably short of the levels that had been expected. The reasons for this were successfully identified and addressed but, as crops recovered to better levels, the group had to contend with falling CPO prices. The resultant negative cash flow impact over a number of years had to be financed and led to the group assuming greater debt obligations from funding sources that nevertheless continued to be forthcoming.

The closing months of 2019 saw a sharp recovery in CPO prices and the group was optimistic at the outset of 2020 that the forthcoming year would see a considerable improvement in the group's financial position. Unfortunately, as the Covid-19 pandemic spread in 2020, CPO prices fell away and, notwithstanding the increase in operating cashflows (before working capital movements) to USD37.7 million (2019: USD12.2 million), the group's performance for the year fell short of initial expectations. Nevertheless, progress was made during 2020 in improving the group's financial position.

A combination of cost reductions and a recovery in CPO prices in the second half of the year meant that earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation for the year amounted to USD36.8 million against USD18.2 million in the preceding year. The maturity date of the GBP30.9 million nominal of 8.75 per cent sterling notes (the "sterling notes") issued by REA Finance B.V. (and guaranteed by the company) was extended by five years to 31 August 2025 and the group's local partner in its principal Indonesian subsidiary, REA Kaltim, agreed to support an increase in the capital of REA Kaltim by converting debt to equity thus reducing indebtedness to the local partner by USD7.5 million. In addition, gross bank indebtedness was reduced by USD15.8 million, although this reduction was in part financed by increased pre-sale advances from customers against forward commitments of CPO and CPKO (all such commitments being on the basis of pricing fixed shortly ahead of delivery by reference to market prices prevailing at that time). In addressing each of these elements, the group was able to support current borrowing levels but addressing the group's capital structure for the longer term remains its objective.

Bank term loans at 31 December 2020 comprised three separate loans from PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk ("Mandiri") to group companies. As noted under "Liquidity and financing adequacy" in the "Strategic report", proposals are currently under discussion between the group and Mandiri whereby the existing Mandiri loans to REA Kaltim and SYB would be repaid and replaced with new loans to those companies. The working capital facility provided to REA Kaltim would also be repaid and replaced with two new annual revolving working capital facilities. The new term loans would provide additional funding to the group and would be repayable over a period of eight years. The new working capital facilities would be renewable annually. The proposals are subject to approval by the credit committee of Mandiri. If approved, net bank funding available to the group over the three years to end 2023 would be substantially increased. This would materially improve the projected group cash flows over the period to 31 December 2023.

As noted under "Capital structure" in the "Strategic report" of the annual report, at 31 December 2020, two of the group companies in receipt of loans from Mandiri, SYB and KMS, were in breach of certain loan covenants. The breaches in question have been subsequently waived by Mandiri. The breaches principally arose as a result of insufficient revenue generation in SYB and KMS during 2020. With the better CPO prices now prevailing, SYB and KMS can reasonably expect significantly higher revenues in 2021 and should therefore be able to meet the loan covenants applicable to their existing loans from Mandiri and, in the case of SYB, the loan covenants expected to be attached to the proposed replacement Mandiri loan to SYB.

The group's agricultural operations continue to perform satisfactorily and the group is now benefiting from considerably improved prices for CPO and CPKO. Following the rise in the CPO price in the second half of 2020, the Indonesian government announced changes to the export levy scale. An effect of the changes is that, at reference prices between USD770 and USD1,000 per tonne, an exporter of Indonesian CPO receives, after deduction of export duty and levy, substantially the same net price per tonne. This means that the group can reasonably expect that the net prices that it receives from sale of its CPO and CPKO production to remain stable at current levels for the immediate future even if international CPO prices fall to an extent.

The award of indemnity costs on successful conclusion of the arbitration proceedings, brought against one of the coal concession companies to which the group has advanced monies, resulted in recovery in January 2021 of USD5.8 million of the group's advances. If, as is expected, the coal concession company concerned commences mining in the near future, further repayments of group advances can be expected. As detailed under "Stone and coal interests" in the "Strategic report" of the annual report, the group can also expect the stone concession company to which the group has advanced monies to commence repayment of those advances.

Whilst the group will continue to incur capital expenditure on necessary replacement of plant, replanting of the oldest plantings and limited extension planting, completion of the extension of the group's newest mill (which was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic) will provide the group with sufficient processing capacity for the foreseeable future. Annual capital expenditure on the plantation operations going forward can therefore be expected to be nearer to the level incurred in 2020 than the much higher levels seen in earlier years. This should mean that the group's improving cash flows can be used to reduce indebtedness, the level of pre-sale advances and address the arrears of preference dividend.

Concurrently with the discussions with Mandiri, the group has been exploring alternative sources of finance, including equity (in the form of ordinary or preference shares), equity linked instruments and trade finance to strengthen the group's balance sheet. The group is confident that funding from pre-sale advances can if necessary be continued at current levels and that the group's improving financial position will support further financing if required.

Based on the foregoing and whether or not the current proposals for the replacement of the existing Mandiri loans are agreed, the directors have a reasonable expectation that the company and the group have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the period to 31 December 2023 and to remain viable during that period.

GOING CONCERN

Factors likely to affect the group's future development, performance and position are described in the "Strategic report" of the annual report. The directors have carefully considered those factors, together with the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the group as well as emerging risks which are set out in the "Principal risks and uncertainties" section of the "Strategic report" in the annual report, and have reviewed key sensitivities which could impact on the liquidity of the group.

As at 31 December 2020, the group had cash and cash equivalents of USD11.8 million and borrowings of USD201.2 million (in both cases as set out in note 23 to the group ?nancial statements).

As noted under "Liquidity and financing adequacy" in the "Strategic report" of the annual report, proposals are currently under discussion between the group and Mandiri whereby the existing Mandiri loans to REA Kaltim and SYB would be repaid and replaced with new loans to those companies. The working capital facility provided to REA Kaltim would also be repaid and replaced with two new annual revolving working capital facilities. The new term loans would provide additional funding to the group and would be repayable over a period of eight years. The new working capital facilities would be renewable annually. The proposals are subject to approval by the credit committee of Mandiri. If approved, the proposals would mean that the bank repayments falling due over the 12 month period following the date of approval of the financial statements will be more than covered by the additional funding provided.

As noted under, and for the reason given in, the "Viability statement" above, the group does not expect the breaches of loan covenants by SYB and KMS that occurred in 2020 to recur in 2021.

Concurrently with the discussions with Mandiri, the group has been exploring alternative sources of finance, including equity (in the form of ordinary or preference shares), equity linked instruments and trade finance to strengthen the group's balance sheet. The group is confident that funding from pre-sale advances can if necessary be continued at current levels and that the group's improving financial position will support further financing if required.

As noted in the "Viability statement" above, the group's agricultural operations continue to perform satisfactorily and the group is benefiting from considerably improved prices for CPO and CPKO which seem set to continue for the immediate future, with a currently favourable balance of supply and demand. In addition, the group has received a recent repayment of an advance made to the stone and coal concession companies that are provided with loan funding by the group and can reasonably anticipate further repayments.

Having regard to the foregoing, based on the group's forecasts and projections (taking into account reasonable possible changes in trading performance and other uncertainties) and having regard to the group's cash position and available borrowings, the directors expect that, whether or not the current proposals for the replacement of the existing Mandiri loans are agreed, the group should be able to operate within its available borrowings for at least 12 months from the date of approval of the financial statements.

For these reasons, the directors have concluded that it is appropriate to prepare the ?nancial statements on a going concern basis.

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

The directors are responsible for preparing the annual report and the financial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

To the best of the knowledge of each of the directors, they confirm that: - the financial statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, give a true and

fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the company and the undertakings

included in the consolidation taken as a whole; - the "Strategic report" section of the annual report includes a fair review of the development and performance of

the business and the position of the company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole,

together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they face; and - the annual report and financial statements, taken as a whole, are fair, balanced and understandable and provide the

information necessary for shareholders to assess the company's position, performance, business model and strategy.

The current directors of the company and their respective functions are set out in the "Board of directors" section of the annual report.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 

2020   2019 
                                            USD'000  USD'000 
Revenue                                         139,088 124,986 
Net (loss) / gain arising from changes in fair value of agricultural produce inventory (777)  5,127 
Cost of sales: 
Depreciation and amortisation                              (27,969) (27,287) 
Other costs                                       (82,215) (94,495) 
Gross profit                                      28,127  8,331 
Distribution costs                                   (2,835) (1,348) 
Administrative expenses                                 (16,486) (16,097) 
Operating profit / (loss)                                8,806  (9,114) 
Investment revenues                                   525   595 
Impairments and similar charges                             (9,483) (3,267) 
Finance costs                                      (23,098) (31,890) 
Loss before tax                                     (23,250) (43,676) 
Tax                                           7,336  22,303 
Loss for the year                                    (15,914) (21,373) 
 
Attributable to: 
Equity shareholders                                   (13,183) (17,814) 
Non-controlling interests                                (2,731) (3,559) 
                                            (15,914) (21,373) 
 
Loss per 25p ordinary share (US cents)                         (30.0)  (43.1)

The company is exempt from preparing and disclosing its pro?t and loss account. All operations for both years are continuing.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 

2020   2019 
                             USD'000  USD'000 
Loss for the year                     (15,914) (21,373) 
 
Other comprehensive income 
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: 
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (3,504) 59 
Deferred tax on exchange differences           1,769  1,589 
                             (1,735) 1,648 
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: 
Actuarial gains / (losses)                1,835  (316) 
Deferred tax on actuarial (gains) / losses        (367)  79 
                             1,468  (237) 
 
Total comprehensive income for the year          (16,181) (19,962) 
 
Attributable to: 
Equity shareholders                    (13,450) (16,403) 
Non-controlling interests                 (2,731) (3,559) 
                             (16,181) (19,962)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2020 

2020   2019 
                      USD'000   USD'000 
Non-current assets 
Goodwill                  12,578  12,578 
Intangible assets              1,098   2,135 
Property, plant and equipment        376,551  394,356 
Land                    39,879  38,598 
Financial assets: stone and coal interests 57,548  50,329 
Deferred tax assets             8,931   12,642 
Non-current receivables           5,302   3,889 
Total non-current assets          501,887  514,527 
Current assets 
Inventories                 16,069  18,565 
Biological assets              2,953   2,764 
Trade and other receivables         41,059  53,760 
Cash and cash equivalents          11,805  9,528 
Total current assets            71,886  84,617 
Total assets                573,773  599,144 
Current liabilities 
Trade and other payables          (51,644) (63,452) 
Bank loans                 (54,148) (19,168) 
Sterling notes               -     (38,996) 
Other loans and payables          (7,321)  (14,457) 
Total current liabilities          (113,113) (136,073) 
Non-current liabilities 
Trade and other payables          (20,712) - 
Bank loans                 (56,062) (107,757) 
Sterling notes               (42,908) - 
Dollar notes                (26,891) (26,804) 
Deferred tax liabilities          (39,581) (51,941) 
Other loans and payables          (28,690) (23,879) 
Total non-current liabilities        (214,844) (210,381) 
Total liabilities              (327,957) (346,454) 
Net assets                 245,816  252,690 
 
Equity 
Share capital                133,586  133,586 
Share premium account            47,358  47,358 
Translation reserve             (25,833) (26,032) 
Retained earnings              70,693  84,779 
                      225,804  239,691 
Non-controlling interests          20,012  12,999 
Total equity                245,816  252,690

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 

Share  Share  Translation Retained Sub   Non-    Total 
                           capital premium reserve   earnings total  controlling Equity 
                                                  interests 
                           USD'000  USD'000  USD'000    USD'000  USD'000  USD'000    USD'000 
At 1 January 2019                   132,528 42,401 (42,470)  114,360 246,819 14,455   261,274 
Loss for the year                   -    -    -      (17,814) (17,814) (3,559)   (21,373) 
Other comprehensive income for the year        -    -    987     (179)  808   603     1,411 
Adjustment in respect of deferred tax provision    -    -    15,451   (11,588) 3,863  -      3,863 
release 
Issue of new ordinary shares (cash)          1,058  5,079  -      -    6,137  -      6,137 
Costs of issue                    -    (122)  -      -    (122)  -      (122) 
New equity from non-controlling interests       -    -    -      -    -    1,500    1,500 
At 31 December 2019                  133,586 47,358 (26,032)  84,779  239,691 12,999   252,690 
Loss for the year                   -    -    -      (13,183) (13,183) (2,731)   (15,914) 
Reserve adjustment relating to warrant issue     -    -    -      1,133  1,133  -      1,133 
Other comprehensive income for the year        -    -    199     (2,036) (1,837) (200)    (2,037) 
New equity from non-controlling interests       -    -    -      -    -    9,944    9,944 
At 31 December 2020                  133,586 47,358 (25,833)  70,693  225,804 20,012   245,816

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 

2020   2019 
                                USD'000  USD'000 
Net cash from operating activities               33,479  2,185 
 
Investing activities 
Interest received                        525   595 
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment      1,066  7,639 
Purchases of property, plant and equipment           (10,768) (18,133) 
Purchases of intangible assets                 -    (20) 
Expenditure on land                       (3,897) (4,552) 
Investment in stone and coal interests             (7,218) (4,319) 
Net cash used in investing activities              (20,292) (18,790) 
 
Financing activities 
Repayment of bank borrowings                  (18,734) (14,512) 
New bank borrowings drawn                    5,250  4,999 
New borrowings from related party                4,031  5,437 
Repayment of borrowings from related party           -    (5,437) 
Repayment of borrowings from non-controlling shareholder    (7,514) - 
New borrowings from non-controlling shareholder         -    1,758 
New equity from non-controlling interests            9,944  1,500 
Proceeds of issue of ordinary shares, less costs of issue    -    6,015 
Proceeds of issue of 2022 dollar notes             -    3,000 
Costs of extending repayment date of sterling notes       (459)  - 
Payment of warranty obligations relating to divested subsidiary (663)  - 
Repayment of lease liabilities                 (2,434) (2,303) 
Net cash (used in) / from financing activities         (10,579) 457 
 
Cash and cash equivalents 
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     2,608  (16,148) 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year         9,528  26,279 
Effect of exchange rate changes                 (331)  (603) 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year            11,805  9,528

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Basis of preparation

The accompanying financial statements and notes 1 to 16 below (together the "accompanying financial information") have been extracted without material adjustment from the financial statements of the group for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "2020 financial statements"). The auditor has reported on those accounts; the reports were unqualified and did not contain statements under sections 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. Copies of the 2020 financial statements will be filed in the near future with the Registrar of Companies. The accompanying financial information does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 of the company.

Whilst the 2020 financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted pursuant to Regulation (EC) No 1606/2002 as it applies in the European Union and with the Companies Act 2006, as at the date of authorisation of those accounts the accompanying financial information does not itself contain sufficient information to comply with IFRS.

The 2020 financial statements and the accompanying financial information were approved by the board of directors on 26 April 2020.

2. Revenue 

2020  2019 
            USD'000  USD'000 
Sales of goods     137,993 124,000 
Revenue from services 1,095  986 
            139,088 124,986 
 
Investment revenue   525   595

3. Segment information

In the table below, the group's sales of goods are analysed by geographical destination and the carrying amount of net assets is analysed by geographical area of asset location. The group operates in two segments: the cultivation of oil palms and stone and coal interests. In 2020 and 2019, the latter did not meet the quantitative thresholds set out in IFRS 8 "Operating segments" and, accordingly, no analyses are provided by business segment. 

2020  2019 
                                           USD'm  USD'm 
Sales by geographical destination: 
Indonesia                                       117.3 118.1 
Rest of World                                     21.8  6.9 
                                           139.1 125.0 
 
Carrying amount of net (liabilities) / assets by geographical area of asset location: 
UK and Continental Europe                               (73.3) (68.0) 
Indonesia                                       319.1 320.7 
                                           245.8 252.7

4. Agricultural produce inventory movement

The net (loss) / gain arising from changes in fair value of agricultural produce inventory represents the movement in the carrying value of such inventory after re?ecting the movement in the fair value of the FFB input into that inventory (measured at fair value at point of harvest) less the amount of the movement in such inventory at historic cost (which is included in cost of sales).

5. Administrative expenses 

2020  2019 
                               USD'000  USD'000 
Loss / (profit) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 537   (707) 
Indonesian operations                     12,785 13,480 
Head office and other corporate functions           4,781  5,928 
                               18,103 18,701 
Amount included as additions to property, plant and equipment (1,617) (2,604) 
                               16,486 16,097

6. Impairments and similar charges 

2020 2019 
                                               USD'000 USD'000 
Provision against costs incurred in respect of land to be transferred to plasma cooperatives 6,203 - 
Land compensation payments in connection with divested subsidiary              663  - 
Write off of expenditure on land                               2,617 5,022 
Correction to non-current receivables                            -   (1,755) 
                                               9,483 3,267

The group intends to transfer some further areas of land developed by the group to plasma cooperatives. It is hoped that all costs incurred in respect of such areas can be recovered in full, but this may not be possible. Accordingly, an impairment provision has been made against the costs in question.

The land compensation payments are in respect of certain outstanding warranty obligations relating to the subsidiary divested in 2018, PT Putra Bongan Jaya.

In both the current and prior year, the write off of expenditure on land represents costs incurred by the group on a land allocation (izin lokasi) that has been relinquished. Having regard to evolving environmental considerations and prospective titling problems arising from conflicting land claims, the group concluded that renewal should not be sought following expiry of the land allocations concerned.

In 2019, an amount of USD1.7 million relating to the correction of an understatement of non-current receivables comprising loans to third parties by the company was set off against the write off of expenditure on land.

7. Finance costs 

2020  2019 
                                   USD'000  USD'000 
Interest on bank loans and overdrafts                12,591 14,664 
Interest on dollar notes                       2,028  1,859 
Interest on sterling notes                      3,498  3,462 
Interest on other loans                       1,095  1,539 
Interest on lease liabilities                    301   311 
Change in value of sterling notes arising from exchange fluctuations 1,869  1,357 
Change in value of loans arising from exchange fluctuations     (1,538) 7,246 
Finance charge related to warrant issue               1,133  - 
Other finance charges                        2,380  1,488 
                                   23,357 31,926 
Amount included as additions to property, plant and equipment    (259)  (36) 
                                   23,098 31,890

Other finance charges in 2020 include USD1.1 million being the present value of the premium payable on redemption discounted at the coupon rate.

Amounts included as additions to property, plant and equipment arose on borrowings applicable to the Indonesian operations and re?ected a capitalisation rate of 1.2 per cent (2019: nil per cent); there is no directly related tax relief.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

