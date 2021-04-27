DVLA chooses Wavenet to Transform their Contact Centre and drive their Digital Transformation Journey

Wavenet's unique ability to design powerful and bespoke solutions will enable DVLA to transform their Contact Centre and Customer Experience.

SOLIHULL, England, April 27, 2021/PRNewswire/ -- Wavenet today announced that DVLA has awarded Wavenet Limited a 5-year contract to transform Contact Centre services along with their back-office telephony. This work will be delivered through the Telephony and Communications Technology Project, which sits under the Employee Experience Programme.

The requirement was tendered through the Crown Commercial Service RM3808 framework.

Following contract award, Wavenet has been working closely with DVLA to further understand their vision and ultimately support their digital transformation journey over the next five years beginning with the Cloud Contact Centre deployment. The new Contact Centre technology is being built to reflect DVLA's vision for exceptional customer experience, providing a cloud-based platform with workforce optimisation, unified communications and full PCI-DSS compliance.

"From a customer perspective, this technology will deliver a greater choice around how and when customers contact us," commented Rob Holohan, Contact Centre Product Owner at DVLA. "A suite of MI and analytical tools will allow us to effectively measure and continuously improve the service we provide and ensure we are meeting customer needs."

"It also gives us a great opportunity to deliver modern customer service tooling for our staff - and by providing a greater understanding of the customer journey it allows us to offer a more personalised and efficient customer experience. The new solution will allow us to revamp our IVRs, automate some of the simpler enquires that we receive and provide 24/7 support to our customers."

Content Guru's storm Contact Centre has been combined with Calabrio Workforce Management to ensure DVLA can forecast demand and intelligently schedule agent availability. The Calabrio app will also support individual agents with an improved work-life balance by allowing them to book and swap shifts more efficiently. A Mitel solution also integrates with MS Teams to provide enterprise voice and PBX features, delivering a full UC solution for all DVLA staff and enabling a work from anywhere approach.

"The project will transform our Contact Centre services through Content Guru's storm platform," said Justin Griffiths, Project Manager at DVLA. "This solution will integrate with our existing web channels and new telephony services. It will provide increased opportunities for our customers to use self-service and automation, as well as providing our staff with enhanced and improved communications tooling."

Natural Language IVRs and the Customer Knowledge System will support the teams through times of peak demand, empowering agents to handle interactions faster with vastly increased rates of First Contact Resolution by proactively presenting relevant information to agents. DVLA will also be provided with IVR Bots offering self-service options to automate many transactional inquiries and qualify complex queries to lower agent handling time.

"It has been a fantastic process getting to know the team at DVLA and working with them to develop and begin to implement a truly transformative solution," added Philip Grannum, Chief Commercial Officer at Wavenet. "We are passionate about integrating best of breed technology from world-leading vendors to push organisations forward, helping them realise the potential when people and platforms are aligned to a vision of delivering outstanding customer and employee experience. This Contact Centre solution is a vital step DVLA is taking in support of their digital transformation initiative, and I look forward to continuing to work with them to drive innovation."

About DVLA

For more information, visit: www.gov.uk/dvla

About Wavenet

Formed in 2000, Wavenet has grown through the last two decades to become a respected, multi-award-winning provider of telecoms and technology solutions to thousands of businesses and enterprises across the UK. Providing data, voice, contact centre, IT and technology services to over 8,000 SME and enterprise customers, Wavenet has offices in Solihull, Chester, Norwich, Cardiff, St Albans and Nottingham and employs over 200 people, including over 100 trained support staff and engineers. For more information, visit: www.wavenetuk.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1496737/Wavenet_Logo.jpg