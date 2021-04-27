Veritas Intercontinental opens its advanced genomics laboratory in Europe

MADRID, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Intercontinental has recently opened its next generation genomics laboratory specialized in Whole Exome and Whole Genome Sequencing for healthy individuals.

The new laboratory, equipped with state-of-the-art sequencing technology, is located Barcelona and will be Veritas Intercontinental's International Operations Center for the processing and analysis of samples from Europe and Latin America.

With the opening of its laboratory, Veritas Intercontinental reinforces its growth strategy in Europe and places Spain among the reference countries in Genome sequencing. In this first phase, the laboratory is already on pace to process more than 20,000 samples before the end of 2021.

"The opening of Veritas Intercontinental's Genomic Sequencing Laboratory in Spain consolidates and strengthens our project," says Dr. Vincenzo Cirigliano - Chief Technical Officer of Veritas Intercontinental. "In addition to its technological equipment," he adds, "we have created a team of highly qualified professionals with a long history in the field of genomics. Undoubtedly now is the time to become a global reference in genomics. Because we must change the way people's health care is approached and democratize precision medicine, which will undoubtedly change everything."

The next-generation sequencing systems and the world class team allow the laboratory to reduce response times and costs. The laboratory also has new bioinformatics analysis tools for large-scale genomic data processing which enables Veritas Intercontinental to complete Genome and Exome sequencing and develop new genomic tests applied to both preventive medicine and pre and postnatal diagnosis.

Promoting Genomic Medicine

During last 24 months, Veritas Intercontinental has opened several Genomic Medicine Units and service partnerships in collaboration with some of the main hospital groups and clinics in Europe and Latin America. The opening of its new laboratory will further accelerate the growth of the Veritas' genetic service portfolio and bring the utilization of genome interpretation to a wider population.

"Thanks to Veritas Intercontinental, physicians and their patients have begun to have access to whole genome information for preventive or diagnostic purposes, both in pediatric and adult care," says Dr. Luis Izquierdo, Chief Medical Officer of Veritas Intercontinental. Dr. Izquierdo also commented, "Recent publications show that Genome interpretation clearly provides information that allows the medical community to make more informed preventive decisions and provide more appropriate medical management for each patient."

Another critical element of the Veritas Intercontinental service is its fully compliant GDPR infrastructure that adheres to the comprehensive European IT consumer protection regulation. Veritas Intercontinental also uses advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to accelerate and improve genomic knowledge and rapidly translate new findings into clinically actionable data.

About Veritas Intercontinental

Veritas Intercontinental was founded in 2018 by Dr. Luis Izquierdo, Dr. Vincenzo Cirigliano and Javier de Echevarría, who have accumulated extensive experience in the field of genetics, diagnostics, and biotechnology, initially linked to Veritas Genetics, a company founded in 2014 by Prof. George Church, one of the pioneers in preventive medicine. Veritas was born with the aim of making genome sequencing and its clinical interpretation available to all citizens as a tool to prevent diseases and improve health and quality of life.

Since its inception, Veritas Intercontinental has led the activity and development of the Veritas market in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Japan; with the aim of making genomics an everyday tool used for proactive healthcare management.

Based on its leadership in the application of preventive genomic medicine (myGenome), Veritas Intercontinental has expanded its offer to other areas such as perinatal medicine (myPrenatal -NIPT- and myNewborn -neonatal screening-), oncology (myCancerRisk), or cardiovascular pathologies (myCardio), thus becoming the benchmark in advanced genomics services.

