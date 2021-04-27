Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES

|Bid date, 2021-04-27
|Auction date
|2021-04-27
|Settlement date
|2021-04-28
|Maturity Date
|2021-05-05
|Nominal amount
|380 billion SEK
|Interest rate, %
|0.00
|Bid times
|09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Confirmation of bids to e-mail
|rbcert@riksbank.se
|The lowest accepted bid volume
|1 million SEK
|The highest accepted bid volume
|380 billion SEK
|Allocation Time
|10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term
|915 billion SEK
|Expected excess liquidity at full allotment
|535 billion SEK
Stockholm, 2021-04-27
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de