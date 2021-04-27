Beverage Cooler Market To Expand At 5.0% CAGR By 2028, Owing To Rising Demand For Chilled Drinks Such As Wine, Beers & Health Drinks | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global beverage cooler market size is expected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Million Insights.

What are Key Factors Driving the Beverage Cooler Market?

Increasing demand for chilled drinks such as wine, beers, and health drinks, owing to the increasing disposable income of the people in countries such as India, China, and South Africa is driving the market. The adoption rate of such coolers is increasing among the major economies, including China, India, and Germany.

The up-to 500L segment occupied a dominant market share of 49.5% in 2020 and is projected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Rising popularity of alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages in countries of Europe and Asia Pacific, especially among millennials, is projected to further fuel the demand for the segment for residential application in the next few years.

In Asia Pacific, the market held a revenue share of 32.8% in 2020. Asia Pacific is home to over 4.0 billion people, making it one of the largest markets across the world. Increasing young population coupled with increasing disposable income in countries such as China and India is projected to drive the demand for chilled drinks thus driving the market for beverage coolers in the region. Furthermore, post COVID-19 pandemic, the region is anticipated to witness rising employment, inflating disposable incomes, and enhancing standards of living. These factors will result in high consumption of beverages in the region, creating a large opportunity for water dispenser manufacturers. Hence, the market is expected to experience rapid growth in Asia Pacific.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Beverage Cooler Market" Report 2028.

Leading manufactures of beverage coolers such as Haier Inc., The Middle by Corporation; and Whirlpool are investing in R&D activities in order to enhance the technical and economic aspects of beverage coolers such as energy efficiency and technological advances, and performance optimization. Vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic strategies such as joint ventures, new product offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations, to enhance their foothold in the industry.

Beverage Cooler Market Report Highlights:

Asia Pacific dominated the market and contributed for revenue share of over 32.8% in 2020. China accounted for the largest market share of 27.3% in 2020 followed by India and Japan . Growing demand for alcoholic drinks such as wine, beer has contributed to the growth of the market on a regional level.

dominated the market and contributed for revenue share of over 32.8% in 2020. accounted for the largest market share of 27.3% in 2020 followed by and . Growing demand for alcoholic drinks such as wine, beer has contributed to the growth of the market on a regional level. Product with capacity up-to 500L occupied a dominant market share of 49.5% in 2020. Beverage cooler with capacity up-to 500L finds application in both residential and commercial sectors owing to which they are in demand as compared to coolers with capacity above 500L. Also, growing demand for up-to 500L coolers from the residential sector is anticipated to drive the segment in the next few years.

Europe is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021 to 2028 owing to the increasing adoption of the product due to increasing disposable income. In Germany , the market accounted for the largest revenue share of 21.7% in 2020, followed by the U.K.

is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021 to 2028 owing to the increasing adoption of the product due to increasing disposable income. In , the market accounted for the largest revenue share of 21.7% in 2020, followed by the U.K. The residential application segment occupied the largest market share of 30.4% in 2020 and is projected to register the highest growth rate of 6.4%over the forecast period

Browse 85 page research report with TOC on "Global Beverage Cooler Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-beverage-cooler-market

Million Insights has segmented the global beverage cooler market on the basis of capacity, application, and region:

Beverage Cooler Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Up-to 500L



500L to 1000L



1000L and above

Beverage Cooler Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Commercial



Residential

Beverage Cooler Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Beverage Cooler Market

Whirlpool.

Haier Inc.

AB Electrolux

Avallon

Danby

The Middleby Corporation

LG Electronics

Perlick Corporation

Shenzhen VRBON Electrical Appliance Co.

Allavino

Explore the Latest Market Research Reports by Million Insights:

Pea Protein Market - With reference to the report published, the global pea protein market was prized by USD 213.1 million in 2020. It is estimated to witness 12.7% CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The expansion of the market for pea protein, is impelled by the increasing demand for the product, due to rising wakefulness of the customer about the expenditure of a nourishing diet and most important, a dynamic everyday life.

in 2020. It is estimated to witness 12.7% CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The expansion of the market for pea protein, is impelled by the increasing demand for the product, due to rising wakefulness of the customer about the expenditure of a nourishing diet and most important, a dynamic everyday life. Food Service Equipment Market - With reference to the report published, the global food service equipment market size was prized by USD 34.68 billion in 2020. It is estimated to witness 5.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Growing hospitality segment, altering habits of eating the food and augmented demand for the takeaways, are the various input factors, impelling the progress of the market.

in 2020. It is estimated to witness 5.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Growing hospitality segment, altering habits of eating the food and augmented demand for the takeaways, are the various input factors, impelling the progress of the market. Telemedicine Market - With reference to the report published, the global telemedicine market size was prized by USD 55.9 billion in 2020. It is estimated to witness 22.4% CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Due to the increasing acceptance of telemedicine from the service providers, growing acceptance by the patients and the consumers, along with the improved quality of carefulness, there are several openings for the expansion of the market for telemedicine.

in 2020. It is estimated to witness 22.4% CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Due to the increasing acceptance of telemedicine from the service providers, growing acceptance by the patients and the consumers, along with the improved quality of carefulness, there are several openings for the expansion of the market for telemedicine. Rubber Gloves Market - With reference to the report published, the global rubber gloves market size was prized by USD 7.4 billion in 2019. It is estimated to witness 14.7% CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Uprising wakefulness between various companies about the significance regarding the protection and wellbeing of the employees at the places of work, due to the strict rules and excessive prices linked with the vulnerability of a workplace, is expected to impel the market.

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive marketplace, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: 1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter