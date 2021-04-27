Total Telecom finds that China has accelerated its efforts to advance its semiconductor industry in the wake of increasing geopolitical tensions with the US.

China has acquired new capability to produce 28-nm chip wafers, one of several demonstrations of the growing capabilities of Chinese chipmakers, this will likely become mature this year. Total Telecom reports that it is a sign that China is fast developing high-end skills in chip manufacturing.

Chinese companies have started moving their 14nm chipset orders from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC). By the coming year, China is expected to have gained required expertise in the manufacturing of 14nm chips and will also run trial production of 7nm chips this month. They are likely to introduce mass production in October.

Total Telecom says that the geopolitical tensions between the US and China are forcing the country to enhance its capability in chip manufacturing.

Semiconductors are the foundation of our modern digital lives. From being a part of your smartphone or laptop to cars, washing machines and medical devices, semiconductors power our lives. Further, all the upcoming technologies, like the Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality need chips to turn the vision into reality.

With the surge in demand driven by the COVID-19 pandemic while under sanction, Total Telecom reports that China is changing the market practice from being the world's largest importer and consumer of semiconductors to be the manufacturer and less dependent on imports for its chip requirements.

By acquiring expertise in new areas like the manufacturing of 14nm and 7nm chips, Total Telecom believes the Chinese semiconductor industry is all set to grow in prominence and well on its way to becoming self-reliant and disrupting the global semiconductor industry.

