

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence improved in April, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 102.3 in April from 100.9 in March. Economists had expected a score of 102.0.



The manufacturing confidence index increased to 105.4 in April from 101.9 in the previous month. Economists had forecast a score of 102.5.



The economic sentiment index grew to 91.6 in April from 90.2 in the prior month.



The business confidence rose to 97.3 in April from 94.2 in the preceding month.



In construction, the sentiment index improved to 148.5 from 147.9 in the prior month.



The indicator for services sector increased to 87.1 from 85.4 in March and that for retail rose to 95.8 from 91.2.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

