Crescendo Biologics Ltd (Crescendo), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing novel, targeted T cell enhancing therapeutics, today announced that senior members of the executive team will be participating at the following two investor conferences:

SVB Leerink Biopharma Private Company Connect Event, 6-7 May 2021

Theodora Harold (CEO), Phil Bland-Ward (CDO) and Mike Booth (CFO) will be attending to meet investors to discuss the Company's business strategy, technology, discovery and development programmes.

Bio€quity Europe 2021, 17-19 May

Theodora Harold (CEO) and Mike Booth (CFO) will be attending, and Theodora will also be a panelist in the faculty session, BioCentury Scene Setter: Reading the Next Act,on Monday 17 May.

Both events will be virtual. If you are interested in meeting the team at these events, please contact the Company via email at investors@crescendobiologics.com.

Please refer to individual conference websites for further information and updated schedules.

About Crescendo Biologics

Crescendo Biologics is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing novel, targeted T cell enhancing Humabody therapeutics.

Leading its proprietary pipeline, Crescendo Biologics has developed CB307, a novel half-life extended CD137 x PSMA Humabody for the selective activation of tumour-specific T cells exclusively within the tumour microenvironment. CB307 is designed to achieve a longer lasting anticancer effect whilst avoiding systemic toxicity.

The Company's ability to develop multi-functional Humabody therapeutics is based on its unique, patent protected, transgenic mouse platform generating 100% human VH domain building blocks (Humabody VH). These robust molecules can be configured to engage therapeutic targets in such a way that they deliver novel biology and superior bio-distribution. This results in larger therapeutic windows compared to conventional IgG approaches. Humabody-based formats can also be applied across a range of non-cancer indications.

Crescendo Biologics is located in Cambridge, UK, and is backed by blue-chip investors including Sofinnova Partners, Andera Partners, IP Group, Takeda Ventures, Quan Capital and Astellas.

For more information, please visit www.crescendobiologics.com and follow @HUMABODY.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005565/en/

Contacts:

Crescendo Biologics

Theodora Harold, CEO

+ 44 (0)1223 497140

investors@crescendobiologics.com

media@crescendobiologics.com

Instinctif Partners

Melanie Toyne-Sewell, Siobhan Sanford, Nathan Billis

+ 44 (0)20 7457 2020

crescendo@instinctif.com