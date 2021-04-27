

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX):



-Earnings: $753 million in Q1 vs. -$83 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.50 in Q1 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Raytheon Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.37 billion or $0.90 per share for the period. -Revenue: $15.25 billion in Q1 vs. $11.36 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.90 - $0.95 Next quarter revenue guidance: $15.5 - $16.0 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.50 - $3.70 Full year revenue guidance: $63.9 - $65.4 Bln



