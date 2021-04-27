Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2021) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom Sports" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed the set-up of the Company data center and its first two remote nodes. This includes initiation of the application and backend servers' clusters, networking and security equipment as part of the private cloud strategy.

"With the Company's first servers installed, Fandom Sports will be able to support a large number of simultaneous users across the various platform modules that are being considered, designed and built by the development team. Fandom Sports will now be able to support the Company's robust platform capabilities to serve the global esports community. The entire team is excited to begin deployments and add value creating features and capabilities to Fandom Sports' Unified Information Access (UIA) platform," states David Vinokurov, CEO and President Fandom Sports Media.

By purchasing and operating its own server infrastructure the Company will significantly increase its users' privacy and security while reducing long term operating costs relative to current solutions from cloud service providers. Beyond the deployment of the first servers, the Company will be installing additional servers in pre-selected global markets accompanied with the anycast technology to optimize the real-time response times, minimize data latency, and to increase NFT minting efficiency.

The UIA platform facilitates real-time predictive capabilities for Fandom Sports' completed APIs for League of Legends, DOTA 2 and CS:GO. Data training models utilising machine learning for these titles have been completed with other titles under review. Testing of payment gateways including various crypto payment options continue to be evaluated to support a global launch both from a compliance and consumer use case perspective.

North Equities Engagement

Fandom Sports Media Corp. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a 6 month marketing and consulting contract with Toronto based marketing firm, North Equities Corp. (the "Contract"). North Equities Corp. specializes in various social media platforms and will be able to facilitate greater awareness and widespread dissemination of the Company's news. In addition to press releases, North Equities will be posting important information and updates through videos from the official Fandom Sports Media Corp. YouTube channel.

North Equities currently owns 0 shares in Fandom Sports Media Corp. In connection with the Contract, and pursuant to a debt settlement agreement entered into with North Equities the Company will be issuing 338,983 shares at price of $0.295 per share. The shares may not be transferred or sold until August 27, 2021 in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About Fandom Sports

Fandom Sports Media is developing and deploying a web application which instantly operates on Android and iOS mobile devices targeting Esports Super Fans. The Company's Unified Information Access platform is active in a private cloud with multilingual support and is targeted towards a global launch of the Fandom's regulated betting and unregulated Esports prediction fan engagement models. Fandom supplies interactive Esports entertainment to Super Fans through purpose-built data interaction.

