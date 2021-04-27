

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, DTE Energy (DTE) reaffirmed its operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2021, based on the first quarter results.



For fiscal 2021, DTE Energy now continues to project operating earnings in a range of $6.88 to $7.26 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.17 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



