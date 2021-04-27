

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crocs Inc. (CROX) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $98.40 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $11.09 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Crocs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $99.49 million or $1.49 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 63.6% to $460.10 million from $281.16 million last year.



Crocs Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $99.49 Mln. vs. $15.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.49 vs. $0.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q1): $460.10 Mln vs. $281.16 Mln last year.



