

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU):



-Earnings: -$247 million in Q1 vs. -$268 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.78 in Q1 vs. -$0.97 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, JetBlue Airways Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$467 million or -$1.48 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.69 per share -Revenue: $0.73 billion in Q1 vs. $1.59 billion in the same period last year.



