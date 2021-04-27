

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $983 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $754 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.02 billion or $1.99 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $5.08 billion from $4.65 billion last year.



Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.02 Bln. vs. $0.84 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.99 vs. $1.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.71 -Revenue (Q1): $5.08 Bln vs. $4.65 Bln last year.



