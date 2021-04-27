ACL Digital Partners with Mobiveil, a High-Speed Silicon IP Platform Leader

Strategic Partnership Combines ACL's Semiconductor Engineering, Mobiveil's High-Speed Controller IP and Services to Accelerate Growth, Create Value

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Digital, an ALTEN Group Company, a leader in technology consulting and product engineering services, today announced its partnership with Mobiveil, a leader in high-speed silicon intellectual property (IP), application platform and related engineering services.

The strategic partnership will accelerate growth and create value for both companies and their customers in the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific by leveraging ACL's semiconductor engineering capabilities and Mobiveil's high-speed controller IP and value-added services.

ACL Digital is a global semiconductor services and solutions provider serving Top 20 Semiconductor and Systems Companies across North America, Europe and their counterparts in India. With its expertise in VLSI design and verification services, ACL Digital caters to the growing demands of the 5G, data center infrastructure, automotive, consumer electronics and industrial markets. It helps customers transform their product ideas into cost-effective, powerful, performance- and area-optimized system on-chips (SoCs).

"Mobiveil's strong domain experience in Flash storage, communication, IOT and battery management related to EV and energy storage markets is sure to strengthen ACL's existing semiconductor practice," states Ramandeep Singh, CEO, ACL Digital. "This synergistic business arrangement will enable our customers to utilize the collective offerings from both companies. We look forward to a successful partnership to broaden our markets further and serve our clients better by leveraging Mobiveil's silicon IP and related product engineering service capabilities."

Mobiveil is a technology company and works with most of the top semiconductor and system OEMs as well as startups. Mobiveil leverages decades of experience in delivering high-quality, production-proven, high-speed serial interconnect SIP cores, and custom and standard form-factor hardware boards to leading customers worldwide. Mobiveil recently announced availability of CXL 2.0 Design IP (COMPEX) for data center applications. For the PCI Express-based flash storage market, Mobiveil developed an FPGA-based NVMe SSD platform comprised of PCI Express Gen5 Controller (GPEX), NVM Express Controller (UNEX), Universal Memory Controller (UMMC), Low Density Parity Check (LDPC) Encoder/Decoder and Flash Memory Controller (ONFI/Toggle).

"We see tremendous synergy with ACL to accelerate electronic product development," adds Ravi Thummarukudy, CEO of Mobiveil. "This will expand our market reach to customers worldwide. Mobiveil's high-speed controller IP blocks and application platforms for CXL, SSD and AI applications combined with ACL's semiconductor services will increase reliability while reducing the time to market for our customers."

Mobiveil is a fast-growing technology company that specializes in development of silicon intellectual property (SIP), platforms and solutions for networking, storage and enterprise markets. The Mobiveil team leverages decades of experience to deliver high-quality, production-proven, high-speed serial interconnect SIP cores, and custom and standard form-factor hardware boards to leading companies worldwide. Mobiveil is headquartered in Silicon Valley with engineering development centers located in Milpitas, Calif., Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, India, and sales offices and representatives located in the U.S., Europe, Israel, Japan, Taiwan and the People's Republic of China.

A pioneer in delivering Business Innovation, Integration and Transformation through disruptive technologies, ACL Digital brings in competitive advantage, innovation, and fresh perspectives to business challenges. With a multi-cultural and transnational talent and as part of the ALTEN Group comprising over 37,000 employees spread across more than 25 countries, it promotes a collaborative knowledge-building environment. The company's semiconductor service portfolio has a strong focus on R&D initiatives that are aligned with the market requirements and embraces the complete process from concept to physical design.

