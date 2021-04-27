Powerhouse Digital Studio, TheSoul Publishing, Sky Rockets Over a Billion Subscribers on Key Social Media Platforms

The digital publisher becomes next-level entertainment provider, crossing elite milestone thanks to positive content and strong fan base of social followers across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, and Snap

LONDON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In capitalizing on craveworthy consumer trends including cutting-edge 3D technology , stop motion , fun live-action , quirky music videos , inspirational craft projects , and vibrant animation , TheSoul Publishing -- a global digital studio that delivers creative short form video content that soars on social media -- proudly announces that it has officially attracted over one billion social followers across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snap, and Pinterest. This milestone achievement firmly mints TheSoul Publishing's place as one of the industry's most prolific digital publishers. Now among an elite group of global content creators, TheSoul Publishing offers a compelling channel portfolio that includes 5-Minute Crafts, Bright Side, 123 GO!, Avocado Couple,La La Life, Teen-Z and Slick Slime Sam.

Achieving over one billion subscribers coincides with Tubular Labs February 2021 announcement placing TheSoul Publishing at top of their charts of the most unique global viewers in 2020 (644 million, tied with The Walt Disney Company). Tubular also reports TheSoul Publishing has garnered the most online media views, a position the studio has maintained since October 2020, outpacing legacy creators including ViacomCBS, Sony Pictures, Comcast and The Walt Disney Company.

Throughout 2020, research shows consumers highly favored short-form and positive videos, a boon for TheSoul Publishing and its lighthearted brand of content. Because of its engaging and irresistibly shareable appeal across a wide variety of audiences, TheSoul Publishing was able to effectively grow its audience footprint by hundreds of millions globally and expand across all major social media platforms, becoming a go-to online source for entertainment.

"To eclipse over one billion subscribers is not a milestone you hit too often. We're beyond stoked to reach this incredible achievement, earned through our team's hard work and, to be honest, some lucky decisions we've made along the way. The entire team is thrilled to live through this at TheSoul, as we've solidified our place among household names in the entertainment industry," said Arthur Mamedov, Chief Operating Officer at TheSoul Publishing. "We are fortunate to have platform partners that are equally as interested in sharing uplifting and entertaining content with their users. For us, reaching such momentous growth says a lot about how our content is resonating with audiences at a global scale, especially during the shared struggles of today's world. We already seem to be in the right place and time to deliver what the audience really wants - and we see limitless opportunity ahead as we continue in this incredible journey."

Today, TheSoul Publishing is recognized as the award-winning studio behind popular channels including:

5-Minute Crafts: The most-watched DIY digital brand in the world, 5-Minute Crafts is known around the globe for its positive, fun and quirky crafts. Videos on this channel are sure to inspire and ignite the creative sparks within all of us. In January, 5-Minute Crafts reached 100 million followers on its flagship 5-Minute Crafts Facebook page. The channel is now available in 19 languages on YouTube and earned 10.7 billion views in 2020.

123 GO!: Featuring easy makeup and fashion hacks, lighthearted pranks and funny observations, 123 GO! delivers entertaining and positive videos about everything trending right now. Available in 19 languages, 123 GO! is one of TheSoul Publishing's fastest-growing channels generating more than 6 billion minutes viewed on YouTube alone in 2020.

Bright Side: Featuring engaging narrated videos that showcase travel and exploration, self-improvement, gadgets, riddles, and pop-culture, Bright Side's brain tickling content is as diverse and robust as its global audience. The channel has 85 million combined YouTube subscribers and Facebook followers.

Slick Slime Sam: Have you ever seen a talking slime? Well, meet Slick Slime Sam! He is pink, he is hilarious, and he is ready to help with your latest DIY or life hack project.

Avocado Couple: Ava & Cado are our favorite animated couple and they want to share the fun with you! Their romantic adventures are sometimes awkward, sometimes spicy, and always hilarious.

Teen-Z: High school can make you laugh, cry, and cringe, all in one day! Teen-Z uses creative animation to tell funny stories about students as they fall in love, make friends, and get into plenty of awkward situations!

La La Life: An assortment of fun music videos celebrating everyday life and relatable situations. Everyday moments do have a soundtrack - and La La Life is happy to share!

About TheSoul Publishing

TheSoul Publishing is an independent digital studio that produces entertaining, positive and original content for a global audience. One of the world's most prolific and popular online media companies, TheSoul Publishing reaches over 1 billion social followers across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, and Snap. Their globally based creative team continuously and consistently delivers engaging and irresistibly shareable content for all ages - in 19 different languages - distributed via a social media-driven cross-platform network.

From handy life-hacks to clever craft projects, from head-turning beauty tips to brain-twisting puzzles, TheSoul Publishing's portfolio of media brands emphasise the positive, the practical, and the purely entertaining. Their most-viewed channel, 5-Minute Crafts, is the No. 1 DIY digital brand in the world and ranks among the Top-10 of all YouTube channels.

TheSoul Publishing's universe of well-known channels, including Bright Side, 123 GO!, Avocado Couple, La La Life, Slick Slime Sam and Teen-Z, satisfy their viewers' curiosity on a vast array of topics through a combination of live-action video, vibrant digital animation, and family-friendly stop-motion.

Current initiatives include expansion across additional social media and streaming platforms - such as TikTok, Instagram, Snap, Roku,Amazon Prime and Chinese platforms including Xigua, Douyin and Bilibili - as well as continued growth of their extraordinary global production team, to provide their fans more of the content they crave and love.

TheSoul Publishing has garnered numerous accolades including the 'Digital Studio of the Year' at the 2021 Digiday Video & TV Awards, a 2021 Webby Award nomination for 5-Minute Crafts, a 2020 Streamy Award nomination (Best Brand Engagement), a pair of 2021 Shorty Award nominations (Best YouTube presence, Best Community Engagement), a 2021 Drum Award nomination (Video Team of the Year), multiple Cynopsis Digital Model D Award wins (Best Digital Consumer Brand - TheSoul Publishing, Best YouTube Channel - 5-Minute Crafts) and nominations (Best Branded Content Marketing), and a Media Excellence Award win (Excellence in Original Content).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1497672/TheSoul_Publishing.jpg

