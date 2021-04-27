Sunworks, Inc.: Sunworks Names Judith Hall as New Chairperson of the Board of Directors

25-Year Renewable Energy Veteran to Lead Board in Next Phase Company's Evolution

ROSEVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar power solutions for commercial, public works and residential markets, today announced that Judith Hall has been named Chairperson of the Board of Directors. Ms. Hall, who joined the Sunworks Board as an independent director in October 2019, succeeds Charles Cargile, who has served as Chairman since January 2020. Mr. Cargile will continue to serve on the Sunworks Board of Directors until the annual meeting of shareholders in June 2021.

"Having closed the milestone merger with Solcius, significantly increasing our scale, expanding our addressable opportunities and with a strong cash balance, this is the ideal time for Judith to take over as Chairperson," commented Mr. Cargile. "Since joining our Board, Judith has proven to be an exceptional leader, providing business, legal, and strategic advice to our organization all while maintaining a focus on enhancing shareholders value. The entire Board is confident she will provide invaluable leadership as Sunworks continues to evolve."

Ms. Hall has more than 25 years of power industry experience as a C-level executive and General Counsel. Her expertise and success in the energy sector are grounded in her training as an engineer. She earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from UC Berkeley in 1985 and subsequently worked as a consultant, specializing in probabilistic risk assessment for clients including electric power utilities such as Southern California Edison (SCE), Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) and Arizona Public Service (APS), the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI). Ms. Hall then pursued a law degree from UC Hastings, continuing work in the energy sector upon graduation in 1997. In 2009, Judith joined the executive team at Recurrent Energy, one of North America's leading solar project development companies, as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel where she directed the company's corporate, transactional, governance and compliance matters. During her tenure at Recurrent Energy, she secured more than $4B of project financing, developed and sold more than 700 MW of solar PV projects and executed more than 1 GW of long-term power purchase agreements. She led the company's negotiations with counterparties including Duke, Dominion, Google, KKR, MetLife, Mitsubishi, NRG, Sharp Corporation and Osaka Gas.

"On behalf of the entire Board of Directors of Sunworks, we thank Chuck for his years of dedication and leadership both as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and, most recently as Chairperson of the Board. Chuck's contribution to the company is marked by our hiring of an outstanding CEO in Gaylon Morris, a recent cash raise of $82.6 million and the transformational acquisition of Solcius," commented Ms. Hall.

Rhone Resch, member of the Sunworks Board of Directors, added, "Judith becoming the Chairperson marks a key milestone at a critical juncture for Sunworks. Her leadership of the Board will be invaluable as we integrate Solcius, fully utilize our strong cash position and capitalize on our strategic opportunities. Judith is not only a leader in the solar industry, with a wealth of experience, she also brings significant expertise with public companies and much larger enterprises, and we will certainly benefit from this as we scale. Sunworks is now positioned for growth in an industry that is expected to triple over the next few years."

