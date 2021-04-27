Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2021) - Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSXV: BHS) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") is pleased to report that since the beginning of this year, the Company has realized in excess of $1,800,000 into the treasury through warrant and stock option exercises.

The Company reports that through recent underground drilling and sampling, the main mineral zone has been extended over 100 feet past the historic 1984 workings. Drilling and sampling continues to delineate the further extension of high grade mineralization at the Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA.

To assist continued operations, Bayhorse CEO Graeme O'Neill has exercised 8,196,691 million warrants and options for gross proceeds to the Company of $1,146,000. To fund his exercises he sold, in an arranged transaction to an individual buyer through the CHI-X, a total of 5,177,500 shares of the Company.

The Company announces the grant 2.5 million Incentive Stock Options to Officers, Directors, Consultants and Employees of the Company that fully vest on the grant date and are exercisable for five years at $0.25 cents per share.

About Bayhorse Silver Inc.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. is an exploration and production company with a 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine located in Oregon, USA, and an option to acquire an 80% interest on the Brandywine, precious metals rich, volcanogenic massive sulphide property, located in B.C., Canada. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive mining expertise surrounding exploration and building mines.

