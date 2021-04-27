

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $470.1 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $359.4 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% to $5.41 billion from $4.78 billion last year.



Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $470.1 Mln. vs. $359.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.35 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q1): $5.41 Bln vs. $4.78 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PACCAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de