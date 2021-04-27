Centurion Invest Is Officially Sponsoring Dubai AIBC Summit

TALLIN, Estonia, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurion Invest (CI) announces its participation as a primary sponsor & exhibitor of the Crypto market leader AIBC summit, which will occur at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Dubai on the 25th & 26th of May 2021. CI is set to launch its Crypto Concierge Platform (Trading allocation wizard) matching all trading styles (Low risk, Medium risk, High risk and ESG/ECO) with various guaranteed profit percentages in front of the eyes of the thousands of summit attendees and visitors over the two days.

During this 6th edition of the AIBC convention, Centurion Invest will also lead the expo floor of world-class exhibitors as the AIBC Summit brings together key brands and individuals from the converging sectors of AI, blockchain, IoT, Quantum Tech, and other emerging technologies to discuss and shape the future.

"Centurion Invest is helping beginner traders on how to start and use the digital market most technically and decently to start their venture via Centurion Invest. Novices are keen to learn how to make profit and start their investment journey. We will make this possible by simply being present at Centurion Invest's booth on the main expo floor level located at G1. Crypto fans can personally meet our guided trading experts who will take them through an exceptional journey," said H.E. Ali Kassab, Chairman of Centurion Invest.

Centurion Invest introduced its trading wallet 'CI Wallet' in March 2021. It has also recently launched its copy trading system allowing its traders to copy trading activities from expert users helping novices and intermediate crypto traders copy the crypto deals in manual mode and profit from their copied deals.

"As well as the chance to meet our CI trading experts bringing the most advanced tips on trading and market insights, visitors will also get the opportunity to win 500USDT for Crypto Trading per CI Wallet opening," added Kassab as he reflected on the resources offered by CI.

Centurion Invest is currently expanding and attracting high-profile, successful individuals with whom the company shares the same values. Mr. Stephen Meade, Founder of Monetapro, has just joined CI as a Board Member - Director of Corporate Finance and Fundraising. H.E. Mariett Ramm, who will be speaking on behalf of Centurion Invest at AIBC Summit, has joined the company as a Board Member - Family Offices and Institutions.

About Centurion Invest

Centurion Invest CIEx ( www.centurioninvest.com ), a rapidly expanding New Generation All-In-One decentralized trading and exchange platform, offers its traders direct access to trading experts, user-friendly deposit and withdrawal process, copy trading, and highly profitable investment plans through the most advanced investment tools and dynamic technics such as Wallet Exchange Fiat & Crypto Trading Platform, Decentralized Cryptocurrency Trading Platform, and Wealth Management.

