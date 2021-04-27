SFLMaven Corp.: SFLMaven Announces Robust eBay Auction Sales of $207,000 for Week Ended April 23rd

Strong Auction Results and Unique Jewelry Inventory Drive Another $200,000+ Revenue Week

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK:SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, today announced that eBay auction sales in the week ended April 23rd, 2021 totaled over $207,000 spanning 278 products sold.

The Company's "Famous Thursday Night Auction" event continued to drive high levels of consumer engagement, generating the vast majority of revenue in the week to the widely followed SFL Maven eBay store. SFLMaven received a robust 8.0 million impressions on its listings in the week, driving 77,955 page views.

"We continued our strong cadence of sales momentum in the week, and despite inherent weekly fluctuations, showed healthy year-over-year growth," said Joseph Ladin Chief Executive Officer. "Our antique Carl Bucherer Platinum Diamond Brooch sparked an exciting bidding war and was sold for $6,350 in our famous Thursday night action - yet another testament to our differentiated jewelry sourcing capabilities, enabling us to find the most desirable pieces to continually captivate consumers. I look forward to reporting our April monthly results in early May and our transition to monthly reporting of auction results going forward."

Pictured Above: Antique Carl Bucherer Platinum Diamond Brooch, which sold for $6,350.

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK:SFLM), is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning clientele globally. SFLMaven has driven over $130 million in sales and 98,000 positive reviews since inception, famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.sflmaven.com/ or follow the Company on Twitter at @sflmaven.

