

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) announced Tuesday the departure of Doug Lawler from his position as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 30, 2021. Mike Wichterich, the Chair of Chesapeake's Board of Directors, will serve as Interim CEO while the Board of Directors conducts a search for a new CEO, which it expects to complete over the coming months.



Wichterich intends to continue in his role as Chair of the Board of Directors following the appointment of Chesapeake's new CEO. During the period that Wichterich is both the Chair of the Board of Directors and Interim CEO, Matt Gallagher, the Chair of Chesapeake's Nominating and Governance Committee, will serve as Lead Independent Director.



