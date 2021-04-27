Footwear Sole Material Market report estimates the market to expand at around 4.5% CAGR during the 2021-2031

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sales of footwear sole material are set to be valued at over US$ 15 Bn in 2021, with stable long-term projection for the market, according to latest insights in a revised report by Persistence Market Research, an ESOMAR-certified research and consulting firm. The report estimates the market to expand at around4.5% CAGR during the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Most of the demand for footwear soles, and thereby footwear sole material is set to arise from the athletics / sports and fashion industry across regions. Demand for footwear soles waned in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic impact; however the manufacturing industry is at present in recovery mode.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The three core markets for footwear sole material are China , India , and Europe . Markets in ASEAN countries are expected to grow moderately as well.

, , and . Markets in ASEAN countries are expected to grow moderately as well. China is expected to hold highest share in the global footwear sole material market, due to the presence of a strong local base and extensive production facilities and availability of raw materials.

is expected to hold highest share in the global footwear sole material market, due to the presence of a strong local base and extensive production facilities and availability of raw materials. Growing awareness about health and fitness and increasing athletic activities are resulting in rising demand for footwear soles across geographies. Furthermore, growing popularity of global sporting events is having a positive influence market growth.

Footwear sole material sales are growing relatively slow since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Upsurge in demand for athletic footwear and footwear for fashion in recent years is expected to provide an impetus to footwear sole material sales. Demand for customized footwear for various purposes is expected to create substantial growth prospects for market players across regions,"- says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global footwear sole material market is moderately consolidated in nature, with key players accounting for a significant market share. Some of the key players in the market are Nike Inc., Adidas AG, Bata Limited, Puma SE, Columbia Sportswear Company, and The Dow Chemical Company, among others. These players are likely to invest in new technologies, especially customized variants, to maintain their high market share.

Market Projections

The market is likely to grow at a moderate pace during 2021-2031. However, as it is a matured market, companies are expected to concentrate more on research & development activities to develop products that meet the personalized requirements of end users. Collaboration with regional manufacturers is framed as a prime strategy that is expected to magnify over the forecast period.

More Valuable Insights

The research report analyses demand for footwear sole material. The global market has been analysed with theCOVID-19 impact, macroeconomic factors, market trends, and market background. As per the research scope, the market has been analysed on the basis of distribution channel, gender, product, material, component, and region. The report gives qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. Also, the report tracks the market by both, supply side and demand side.

