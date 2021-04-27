Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Massive Kurszielerhöhung von Top-Analyst!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.04.2021 | 15:04
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. is raising up to CAD$2.5M through a Canadian crowdfunding platform

This round is done through the leading Canadian crowdfunding platform - FrontFundr

ROSH HAA'YIN, Israel, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannibble FoodTech LTD www.cannibble.world an Israeli cannabis and food Product Company, developing premixed foods, beverages, nutritional supplements, and spices infused with active cannabinoids or hemp seeds, announced today that it is raising up to $2.5M through the leading Canadian crowdfunding platform FronFundr.

Cannibble Logo

Cannibble's products are being sold under our house brand "The Pelicann".

www.thepelicann.com

This is the first time that an Israeli based foodtech technology company is raising capital in Canada using a Canadian crowdfunding platform.

Cannibble successfully completed several crowdfunding rounds in Israel, more than $3.7M from over 1500 Israeli investors.

The maximum raise is targeted at CAD $ 2.5M consisting of units, each unit consisting of a share at CAD$ 0.93 per share and a warrant exercisable at CAD$1.40 for 24 months. The minimum investment is CAD$250. The offering is anticipated to close by June 15th, 2021

Special "The Pelicann " perks for investors and comprehensive information about the investment opportunity can be found on the campaign page at https://www.frontfundr.com/cannibble

Contact Details:
Ziv Turner
VP Business Development and Co-Founder
Ziv.t@cannibble.world
+972 54 5500 450 (WhatsApp)

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/966225/cannible_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.