Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of MODELON AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (182/21)

On request of MODELON AB, company registration number 556672-3010, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's B-shares to trading on First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from April 28, 2021. The decision is conditional upon that MODELON AB meets the liquidity requirements for the B-shares. The company has 1,506,276 A-shares and 6,101,105 B-shares, a total of 7,607,381 shares, as per today's date. Short name: MODEL B ------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 9,510,195 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012828143 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 223128 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 556672-3010 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from April 28 up to and including April 29, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 34-35. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.