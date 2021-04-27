BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Quarterly Dividend Exchange Rate Set

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 1 April 2021, has been set at 1.390140, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 5.013883 pence per share (USD dividend 6.97 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 10 May 2021 (to shareholders on the register on 16 April 2021).

Sarah Beynsberger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary



Tel: 020 7743 2639

27 April 2021