Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2021) - . Alpha Cognition Inc. (TSXV: ACOG) ("Alpha Cognition", or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, is pleased to announce that Ms. Colleen Johns has been appointed Senior Vice President, Product Development as part of the Company's plan to further develop the operational and commercialization team. Ms. Johns most recently served as the Company's Director of Regulatory Affairs and prior to the Company she has an extensive history with pharmaceutical regulatory approval and commercialization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA").

Ms. Johns has more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, playing a key role in product development and regulatory strategy in support of numerous marketing applications across a variety of therapeutic fields. She has extensive experience interacting with the FDA including meetings, negotiations and authoring multi-national regulatory documents. Prior to joining Alpha Cognition, she held senior level positions in Regulatory Affairs at Dova Pharmaceuticals, Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, and Sancilio & Company, Inc. She has been instrumental in the development and approval of more than 15 New Drug Applications in various therapeutic areas. Colleen has a B.S. in Biology (cum laude with honors) from University of North Carolina Wilmington and is also RAC certified through the Regulatory Affairs Professional Society (RAPS).

Ms. Johns, SVP, Product Development, commented: "I've been very fortunate to be part of the regulatory team for the Company since June 2019. As we move from drug development to regulatory approval and commercialization, I'm very excited to have Mr. McFadden appointed recently as the Company's CEO and to support the team in a new role that leverages my prior experience to move ALPHA-1062 through regulatory approval with the FDA and a successful commercial launch of a patented Alzheimer's therapy in the U.S."

Mr. McFadden, CEO of the Company commented: "Ms. Johns contributions to date have been instrumental in advancing the ALPHA-1062 program to begin the pivotal trial in Q3. We certainly could not be in the position we are without her leadership on ALPHA-1062, and both the Board and the Executive Team feel that Ms. Johns experience needed to be further leveraged and her larger role as SVP, Product Development matches our near-term regulatory and commercialization path for ALPHA-1062."

About Alpha Cognition Inc.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for under-served neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

ALPHA-1062, is a patented new chemical entity that has demonstrated safety and improved tolerability in human clinical trials. It is being developed as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, with minimal gastrointestinal side effects and novel routes of administration. ALPHA-1062's active metabolites are differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that they may sensitize neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. ALPHA-1062 is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer's dementia and in a nasal spray formulation to treat traumatic brain injury.

ALPHA-0602 (Progranulin) is expressed in several cell types in the central nervous system and in peripheral tissues, regulates cell survival and certain inflammatory processes, and plays a major role in regulating lysosomal function and microglial responses to disease. Its use for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases has been patented by the Company and granted an Orphan Drug Designation.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Transaction and the expected trading date of the Company's common shares on the TSXV and expected post-closing matters. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, including with respect to the closing of the Transaction, the timing and receipt of all applicable regulatory, corporate and third party approvals, the anticipated benefits from the Transaction and the satisfaction of other conditions to closing or post-closing conditions, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. Additional disclosure regarding other assumptions and risks are included under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in the Filing Statement of the Company dated March 16, 2021 and available at www.sedar.com.

